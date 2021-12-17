Chiefs vs. Chargers In-Game Updates

First Quarter

Kansas City won toss and chose to defer, giving the ball to Justin Herbert and company to start the game. The Chargers wasted no time getting things started as wide receiver Andre Roberts returned the kickoff 75-yards to the Chiefs' 24-yard line. A few plays later, running back Austin Ekeler got the ball to the five-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal Herbert connected with wide receiver Mike Williams, but the pass fell incomplete as Williams was hit. The Bolts decided to go for it on 4th-and-goal but the pass fell incomplete as tight end Donald Parham Jr. was injured on the play.

Due to the turnover on downs, Kansas City started their opening-drive on their own five-yard line and were able to drive down the field with a series of passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was then able to connect with fullback Michael Burton for a seven-yard touchdown pass to cap off an 11-play, 95-yard drive. The extra point from Harrison Butker made it 7-0, Chiefs with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

On the Chargers' next drive, a pass was tipped up by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and intercepted by Anthony Hitchens at the Chiefs 43-yard line. The Chiefs ended the first quarter with the ball on the Chargers' 15-yard line.