Chiefs vs. Chargers In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 of the 2021 season.
First Quarter
Kansas City won toss and chose to defer, giving the ball to Justin Herbert and company to start the game. The Chargers wasted no time getting things started as wide receiver Andre Roberts returned the kickoff 75-yards to the Chiefs' 24-yard line. A few plays later, running back Austin Ekeler got the ball to the five-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal Herbert connected with wide receiver Mike Williams, but the pass fell incomplete as Williams was hit. The Bolts decided to go for it on 4th-and-goal but the pass fell incomplete as tight end Donald Parham Jr. was injured on the play.
Due to the turnover on downs, Kansas City started their opening-drive on their own five-yard line and were able to drive down the field with a series of passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was then able to connect with fullback Michael Burton for a seven-yard touchdown pass to cap off an 11-play, 95-yard drive. The extra point from Harrison Butker made it 7-0, Chiefs with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
On the Chargers' next drive, a pass was tipped up by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and intercepted by Anthony Hitchens at the Chiefs 43-yard line. The Chiefs ended the first quarter with the ball on the Chargers' 15-yard line.
It was announced at the end of the first quarter that Parham Jr. was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Second Quarter
The Chargers were able to force the Chiefs to throw an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-7 on the 11-yardline. The play forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal, making it 10-0 early in the second quarter.
On the Bolts' ensuing drive, plays from Austin Ekeler, Jared Cook and Justin Jackson allowed the Chargers to march into Chiefs territory. Facing a 3rd-and-2 on the Chiefs' 20-yard line, Hebert delivered a pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen for 15 yards and the first down. A few plays later, Herbert found the end zone on a one-yard scramble that made the score 10-7 after the PAT from Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.
After a quick three-and-out from the Chargers defense, the offense faced a fourth down on their ensuing drive, Herbert took the snap and drove through the pile for a two-yard gain and a first down at the Chiefs' 40-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert found wide receiver Jalen Guyton in the end zone on a four-yard touchdown pass. Guyton's touchdown put the Chargers in the lead 14-10 after the PAT with 3:15 left in the first half.
On the Chiefs' next drive, OLB Joey Bosa was able to get to Mahomes for the strip sack, linebacker Drue Tranquill was able to recover the fumble at the Chiefs' 45-yard line as it rolled down field. Eventually facing a fourth-and-goal, the Chargers decided to go for it but the pass intended for Allen was incomplete, leaving the score at 14-10 heading into halftime
Third Quarter
Kansas City received the ball to start the second half and was able to drive down to the Chargers' 14-yard line. The Bolts were able to force the Chiefs to throw an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-8, forcing Butker to kick a 33-yard field goal, that made it 14-13, Chargers.
On the Chargers' next drive, the Bolts were able to get to the Chiefs' 28-yard line. The Bolts elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 but a pass intended for Jared Cook fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.
With the ball back in their hands, Mahomes launched a deep pass down the field and connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 40-yard completion that brought the ball to the Chargers 22-yard line. The Bolts were able to hold the Chiefs to a 3rd-and-1 and stop them short of a first down on the Chargers' two-yard line. The Chiefs decided to go for it on fourth down and were unable to convert, the incomplete pass gave the Bolts the back on their own one-yard line with 1:48 left in the quarter.
The third quarter ended with a 22-yard run up the middle from Jackson.