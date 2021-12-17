Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chiefs vs. Chargers In-Game Updates

Dec 16, 2021 at 06:04 PM
herbert game recap 15

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 of the 2021 season.

First Quarter

Kansas City won toss and chose to defer, giving the ball to Justin Herbert and company to start the game. The Chargers wasted no time getting things started as wide receiver Andre Roberts returned the kickoff 75-yards to the Chiefs' 24-yard line. A few plays later, running back Austin Ekeler got the ball to the five-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal Herbert connected with wide receiver Mike Williams, but the pass fell incomplete as Williams was hit. The Bolts decided to go for it on 4th-and-goal but the pass fell incomplete as tight end Donald Parham Jr. was injured on the play.

Due to the turnover on downs, Kansas City started their opening-drive on their own five-yard line and were able to drive down the field with a series of passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was then able to connect with fullback Michael Burton for a seven-yard touchdown pass to cap off an 11-play, 95-yard drive. The extra point from Harrison Butker made it 7-0, Chiefs with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

On the Chargers' next drive, a pass was tipped up by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and intercepted by Anthony Hitchens at the Chiefs 43-yard line. The Chiefs ended the first quarter with the ball on the Chargers' 15-yard line.

It was announced at the end of the first quarter that Parham Jr. was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Second Quarter

The Chargers were able to force the Chiefs to throw an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-7 on the 11-yardline. The play forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal, making it 10-0 early in the second quarter.

On the Bolts' ensuing drive, plays from Austin Ekeler, Jared Cook and Justin Jackson allowed the Chargers to march into Chiefs territory. Facing a 3rd-and-2 on the Chiefs' 20-yard line, Hebert delivered a pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen for 15 yards and the first down. A few plays later, Herbert found the end zone on a one-yard scramble that made the score 10-7 after the PAT from Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

After a quick three-and-out from the Chargers defense, the offense faced a fourth down on their ensuing drive, Herbert took the snap and drove through the pile for a two-yard gain and a first down at the Chiefs' 40-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert found wide receiver Jalen Guyton in the end zone on a four-yard touchdown pass. Guyton's touchdown put the Chargers in the lead 14-10 after the PAT with 3:15 left in the first half.

On the Chiefs' next drive, OLB Joey Bosa was able to get to Mahomes for the strip sack, linebacker Drue Tranquill was able to recover the fumble at the Chiefs' 45-yard line as it rolled down field. Eventually facing a fourth-and-goal, the Chargers decided to go for it but the pass intended for Allen was incomplete, leaving the score at 14-10 heading into halftime

Third Quarter

Kansas City received the ball to start the second half and was able to drive down to the Chargers' 14-yard line. The Bolts were able to force the Chiefs to throw an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-8, forcing Butker to kick a 33-yard field goal, that made it 14-13, Chargers.

On the Chargers' next drive, the Bolts were able to get to the Chiefs' 28-yard line. The Bolts elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 but a pass intended for Jared Cook fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.

With the ball back in their hands, Mahomes launched a deep pass down the field and connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 40-yard completion that brought the ball to the Chargers 22-yard line. The Bolts were able to hold the Chiefs to a 3rd-and-1 and stop them short of a first down on the Chargers' two-yard line. The Chiefs decided to go for it on fourth down and were unable to convert, the incomplete pass gave the Bolts the back on their own one-yard line with 1:48 left in the quarter.

The third quarter ended with a 22-yard run up the middle from Jackson.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Beat Giants, 37-21

With the win, the Bolts improve to 8-5 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Bengals, 41-22

With the win, the Bolts improve to 7-5 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Broncos, 28-13

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 6-5 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Steelers, 41-37, in Thrilling Sunday Night Victory

With the win, the Bolts improve to 6-4 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Vikings, 27-20

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 5-4 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Eagles, 27-24

With the win, the Bolts improve to 5-3 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Patriots, 27-24

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 4-3 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Ravens, 34-6

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 4-2 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Browns, 47-42

With the win, the Bolts improve to 4-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Raiders, 28-14

With the win, the Bolts improve to 3-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Top Chiefs, 30-24

With the win, the Bolts improve to 2-1 on the season.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising