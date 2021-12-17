From the Podium: Bolts Enter Mini-Bye with Optimism Moving Forward

In a wild, rollercoaster of a football game, the Los Angeles Chargers fell just short on Thursday night with a 34-28 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the loss, three games, including two against divisional opponents and a chance at an AFC playoff berth still lie ahead.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who broke the record for most passing yards throughout the first two seasons of a player's NFL career (8,197), talked about what optimism the team can glean from this game.

Additionally, he also discussed what a game like this says about this Chargers team with three games left in the regular season.

"We're awfully close," Herbert said. "I think that's the toughest part. I was really proud with how the defense, the offense and the special teams played … Everyone is going to ride with us and we're going to trust each other and we love to be in that opportunity. The defense feels the same way, we believe in those guys 100 percent. We were close, we fell short today, but we couldn't have tried any harder. I was really proud of those guys."

With the short week behind them, the Bolts now have a 'mini-bye' before their Week 16 game in Houston against the Texans on Dec. 26.

Head coach Brandon Staley emphasized how important the next 10 days will be until the Chargers' next game in order to learn from this loss and ultimately become a better team.

After the game, Staley talked about looking at the bigger picture of the season given the fact that three games means three more opportunities for this squad.