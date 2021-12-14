Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 15 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pete Prisco:
"They have won two straight and head to a big Thursday night game with the Chiefs looking good. Justin Herbert is back in a big way."
Dan Hanzus:
"The Chargers welcomed a bad Giants team into their building on Sunday and took care of business -- a welcome development for a group that has struggled with consistency this season. Justin Herbert delivered another excellent performance, hooking up on a highlight-reel touchdown connection with Jalen Guyton for the second straight week while becoming the first QB in NFL history to reach 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons. Now things get serious: The Chargers welcome the Chiefs to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night with a golden opportunity to make the AFC West very interesting. These Herbert-v.-Mahomes affairs should get prime-time billing every season."
NFL Staff:
"For the first time since their bye, the Chargers were able to stack wins in Week 14, taking care of the New York Giants in a game that wasn't as close as the final score.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an excellent game against the G-Men, throwing for 275 yards and three scores and drawing praise from head coach Brandon Staley.
"When you see something special, normally it looks easy," Staley said. "That's what he does. He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. And that's a pretty good indicator that you're witnessing something rare."
However, there's not much time for attaboys. This Thursday, the Chargers will play the game that could define their season. Find a way to knock off the Chiefs for the second time in 2021, and the Bolts will assume first place in the AFC West.
Take a loss, and the Chargers will slide back toward a massive pack of six-loss teams in the AFC."
Conor Orr:
"If they can shake their inconsistencies, the Chargers could be the kind of team that could upend the AFC playoff picture. Currently sitting as a No. 5 seed, Brandon Staley and Co. have a chance to bolster their credentials with a prime-time matchup against the Chiefs. They, they head into a soft spot in their schedule that includes winnable games against the Broncos, Raiders and Texans."
Frank Schwab:
"A few days before a huge Thursday night game against the Chiefs, the Chargers put left tackle Rashawn Slater on the COVID-19 list. If he has to miss the game that's a big loss for the Chargers offense, which is already monitoring the health of Austin Ekeler's ankle."
Shelley Smith:
"The Chargers' offense is as good as Justin Herbert's arm, which is pretty good, as evidenced by a beautiful 59-yard TD pass to Jalen Guyton in Sunday's win. Herbert is a star, Austin Ekeler has stepped up his game and the Chargers are capable of beating anyone when they're clicking."
