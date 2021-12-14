Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 15 Power Rankings?

"The Chargers welcomed a bad Giants team into their building on Sunday and took care of business -- a welcome development for a group that has struggled with consistency this season. Justin Herbert delivered another excellent performance, hooking up on a highlight-reel touchdown connection with Jalen Guyton for the second straight week while becoming the first QB in NFL history to reach 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons. Now things get serious: The Chargers welcome the Chiefs to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night with a golden opportunity to make the AFC West very interesting. These Herbert-v.-Mahomes affairs should get prime-time billing every season."