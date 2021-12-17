Injury Update on Donald Parham Jr.

Tight End Donald Parham Jr., stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today.
Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his third Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season and his second in as many weeks.
Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Herbert today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.
Chargers and Trina's Kids Foundation Work to "Fill the Field" This Holiday Season
"Fill the Field – Chargers & Trina's Kids Toy Takeover" initiative aims to fill the Chargers' full100-yard SoFi Stadium field with donated toys that will then be distributed throughout LA.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium
Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership
Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video
Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart
Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite
Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video
The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit
Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video
The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
All In: Episode 7 | Earn December
As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl
Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports
Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video
The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22
Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino.
All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike
Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.