Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his third Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season and his second in as many weeks.

Herbert put forth a record-setting performance in the Week 14 victory over the New York Giants. He was the only AFC passer to throw for three touchdowns and no interceptions, while his 133.1 passer rating and 74.2 completion percentage paced the conference among quarterbacks with at least 30 passing attempts. Herbert's second touchdown pass of the day traveled 63.8 yards in the air, the second-longest of any completion in the NFL this season.