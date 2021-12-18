Three Takeaways: How Did A 'Championship Environment' Breed a 'Championship Level' of Competition on TNF?

With time to digest and review the Bolts' overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, head coach Brandon Staley talked about his biggest takeaway from the primetime battle.

"I felt like our team competed at a championship level last night," Staley said. "I felt like that was a championship environment. I saw a team lay it on the line. I felt that our team emptied the tank. I felt like they left everything out on that field against a team that is a champion. They've been to two-straight Super Bowls. Everyone knows the record that they have achieved and earned over the last three or four seasons."

Despite the loss, Staley explained how crucial the next 10 days of rest and preparation are for their final push of the regular season.

As for the team's performance as a whole, Staley talked about what it meant to see his players 'lay it on the line' against a championship-caliber team.

"As a coach, that's what you're looking for," he said. "You're looking for, 'Hey, did your team go for it? Did your team play fearless? Were you guys connected.' I felt like all those things are true. Then, now what we have to do is we have to focus on the details, the specifics of why we lost, because those two things can happen at the same time. That's what we're going to get to work on, on Monday. But, I'm so proud of our guys. It was a great ball game last night, a great game for the NFL."