10 Insights: Chargers D Applying Pressure to Opposing QBs

Dec 15, 2021 at 02:48 PM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

1) A matchup for first place in the AFC West: Los Angeles (8-5) currently sits one game behind Kansas City (9-4). A win would give the Chargers their first season sweep of the Chiefs since the 2013 season.

2) The Chargers beat the Chiefs 30-24 in Week 3 behind four touchdowns – and no turnovers – by Justin Herbert and the offense. L.A.'s defense also forced four turnovers. 

3) Quarterback Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season. Herbert registered a passer rating of 133.1 against the Giants, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He's 2-1 all-time against Kansas City and 1-1 when Patrick Mahomes is under center.

4) Wide receiver Mike Williams' last two games against the Chiefs: 13 catches for 230 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Williams is 85 receiving yards away from the second 1,000-yard season of his career.

5) Almost exactly three years ago on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, the Chargers clinched a playoff berth with a 29-28 road win over the Chiefs. Williams had 95 total yards, three total touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion.

6) Over the last two games (at CIN, vs. NYG), the Chargers defense has 18 quarterback hits, eight sacks and forced six turnovers. Joey Bosa leads the NFL with five strip-sacks.

7) Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram will make his return to Los Angeles on Thursday night. Ingram spent nine seasons with the Chargers and is seventh on the franchise's all-time sack list with 49.

8) Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said safety Derwin James Jr., cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and running back Austin Ekeler are all game-time decisions for "Thursday Night Football." James Jr. is six tackles away from a new career high (106); Samuel Jr. had one of the four Chargers takeaways in Week 3 at Kansas City; and Ekeler had 107 total yards and a touchdown in the win at Arrowhead earlier this season.

9) Trey Pipkins will start at left tackle in place of rookie Rashawn Slater against the Chiefs. Pipkins, a third-round selection in 2019, has appeared in 34 career games with eight starts.

10) During their six-game winning streak, the Chiefs are allowing 10.8 points per game. The Chargers have averaged 29.8 points per game over the last six weeks. 

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Photos: Bolts Prep For TNF

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

