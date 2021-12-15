10 Insights: Chargers D Applying Pressure to Opposing QBs

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

1) A matchup for first place in the AFC West: Los Angeles (8-5) currently sits one game behind Kansas City (9-4). A win would give the Chargers their first season sweep of the Chiefs since the 2013 season.

2) The Chargers beat the Chiefs 30-24 in Week 3 behind four touchdowns – and no turnovers – by Justin Herbert and the offense. L.A.'s defense also forced four turnovers.

3) Quarterback Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season. Herbert registered a passer rating of 133.1 against the Giants, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He's 2-1 all-time against Kansas City and 1-1 when Patrick Mahomes is under center.