Three Takeaways: What Does Hitting the Century Mark in Tackles Mean to Kyzir White?

In Week 3 of the NFL season, the Chargers traveled to Kansas City and walked away with a big win against the Chiefs. The Bolts' 30-24 victory sparked a three-game win streak and made a statement across the AFC West. In that Week 3 win, the Chargers defense came to life, forcing four turnovers on the day.

Now in Week 15, the Chargers and Chiefs meet again for arguably their biggest game of the season - this time on Thursday Night Football.

While Hill knows how well the Bolts defense played, he realizes that he will have to 'scrap' his gameplan from early in the season based on what the Chiefs and Chargers have both done as of late.

"Obviously, there were a lot of good things in that ball game, but when you look back, it was three months ago, that was a long time ago," Hill said. "They were still finding themselves as a team, and we were still trying to find ourselves as a team. A lot of things were happening. We'll definitely look at that game and see what we did well, what we can improve on and see where we are at now, as a team. I think that we're both in different places. We have to continue to do what we do best and what's been good for us. Hopefully, that's enough for us to play well and, hopefully, come out with the win."

With the Chiefs on a six-game win streak and having held their last three opponents to nine points each, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about why he thinks the Chiefs have been able to turn around their performance on defense as of late.

"I think that they're executing better," Lombardi said. "Getting healthy has helped them. They're playing the run a lot better. I think that it's been a top-five defense over the last few weeks. I know [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator] Steve [Spagnuolo] from his time in New Orleans. I know that he is a good football coach and that he has those guys playing really well."

Since that Week 3 matchup, the Chiefs added former Chargers defensive lineman Melvin Ingram to their roster.

White, who was teammates with Ingram for three seasons with the Bolts, talked about the type of player Ingram is.