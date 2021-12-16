DJ's Mailbag: Chargers Sack Total on TNF, Justin Herbert Fun Fact and More 

"I think it's going to be a team effort. I think you're going to have to rely on the tight ends to help and the running backs as well. This is a pretty deep group that they have right now, Melvin Ingram's been playing real well, [Alex] Okafor's played well. Frank Clark had one of his best games last week, so it's more than just one guy with Chris Jones. So, it's going to take all of them."