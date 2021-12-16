DJ's Mailbag: Chargers Sack Total on TNF, Justin Herbert Fun Fact and More 

Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer mailbag questions. Below is the Week 15 installment:
What's a fun fact about Justin Herbert -@javiermnp
"I talked during the draft process to his college roommate, and he said he was the cleanest person he'd ever met in his whole life. So, he is a very neat and tidy roommate."
Guess the number of passing touchdowns vs. rushing touchdowns -@_coffey_sam
"I'll say there will be a combined five passing touchdowns between the two teams. I'll put the rushing touchdowns at two, so that gives us seven touchdowns in the game."
How many sacks is our defense going to get this week? -@ryantunstall 039
"I wouldn't focus on sacks I don't think the sack numbers will be really high. I think to me it's about just getting consistent pressure and not getting caught up the field. So, I'll put it at one and a half, I don't think this is a game where you have to have a bunch of sacks. I think it's more about being disciplined in your pass rush."
Is Herbert going to throw another 50-yard bomb? -@ericbrown_
"I think he's got 10 of them already this year. I think the Chiefs like to blitz under [defensive coordinator] Steve Spagnuolo, so I think there will be some opportunities that present themselves. Their defense has played great as of late, but I'm not going to bet against him."
How will the offensive line hold up against the Chiefs possibly without Chris Jones? -@a_I_penalosa
"I think it's going to be a team effort. I think you're going to have to rely on the tight ends to help and the running backs as well. This is a pretty deep group that they have right now, Melvin Ingram's been playing real well, [Alex] Okafor's played well. Frank Clark had one of his best games last week, so it's more than just one guy with Chris Jones. So, it's going to take all of them."
