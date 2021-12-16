Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs? ✍️

Dec 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM
211216-Game-Picks

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 15 matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs.

Table inside Article
Media Member Publication Pick
Gregg Rosenthal NFL.com Chargers
Mike Florio Pro Football Talk Chargers
Michael David Smith Pro Football Talk Chiefs
NFL Staff Bleacher Report Chiefs
Sam Acho ESPN Chiefs
Matt Bowen ESPN Chiefs
Mike Clay ESPN Chargers
Jeremy Fowler ESPN Chiefs
Domonique Foxworth ESPN Chiefs
Dan Graziano ESPN Chiefs
Rob Ninkovich ESPN Chiefs
Laura Rutledge ESPN Chiefs
Kevin Seifert ESPN Chiefs
Seth Wickersham ESPN Chargers
Damien Woody ESPN Chiefs
Michael-Shawn Dugar The Athletic Chiefs
Chris Burke The Athletic Chargers
Nick Kosmider The Athletic Chiefs
Ben Standig The Athletic Chargers
Tashan Reed The Athletic Chiefs
Katherine Terrell The Athletic Chargers
Jay Morrison The Athletic Chargers
Mark Kaboly The Athletic Chiefs
Albert Breer The MMQB Chiefs
Mitch Goldich The MMQB Chiefs
Jenny Vrentas The MMQB Chiefs
Conor Orr The MMQB Chargers
Gary Gramling The MMQB Chiefs
Pete Prisco CBS Sports Chiefs
Jason La Canfora CBS Sports Chiefs
Will Brinson CBS Sports --
Jared Dubin CBS Sports Chiefs
Ryan Wilson CBS Sports Chiefs
John Breech CBS Sports Chiefs
Dave Richard CBS Sports Chargers
Jamey Eisenberg CBS Sports Chiefs

