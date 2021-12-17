Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Chargers Rush for Season-High 192 Yards on TNF

Dec 17, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 34-28 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs:

1) The Chargers rushed for a season-high 192 yards against the Chiefs. Justin Jackson led the way with 13 carries for 86 yards (6.6 yards per carry). Over the last two weeks, Los Angeles has rushed for 344 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

2) Justin Herbert now has the all-time record for most passing yards in a quarterback's first two seasons with 8,394 and counting. Herbert also passed Dan Marino for most passing and rushing scores in a QB's first two seasons with 71.

3) Despite playing without rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater on Thursday, Herbert was not sacked and hit just three times.

4) Running back Austin Ekeler has now scored a touchdown in six straight games. It's the longest streak by a Charger since former running back Melvin Gordon III scored in seven straight games from Weeks 2-9 in 2018. Ekeler had 82 total yards on Thursday night.

5) Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu made his first career interception on Thursday night, setting up the Ekeler touchdown one play later. Over the last three weeks, Nwosu has two sacks (one a strip-sack), three quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and an interception.

6) Outside linebacker Joey Bosa added another strip-sack to his already league-leading total. He now has six on the season and 9.5 overall. Over the next three regular-season games, Bosa needs three sacks to reach 60 for his career and 3.5 to set a new single-season career high.

7) Los Angeles leads the NFL in strip-sacks (10) and is second in forced fumbles (17) behind San Francisco (18). The Chargers have forced eight turnovers in their last three games.

8) Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the Chargers with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. He went over 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in five seasons. Allen was eight yards shy of 1,000 yards in 2020.

9) Thursday was Los Angeles' first loss this season when scoring 27 points or more (7-1).

10) The Chargers dropped to 8-6 with three regular-season games to play: at Houston, vs. Denver and at Las Vegas. Week 15 games with AFC playoff implications include Las Vegas (6-7) at Cleveland (7-6); New England (9-4) at Indianapolis (7-6); and Cincinnati (7-6) at Denver (7-6).

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Photos: Chiefs vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 15 matchup against the Chiefs for Thursday Night Football.

