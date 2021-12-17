10 Insights: Chargers Rush for Season-High 192 Yards on TNF

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 34-28 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs:

1) The Chargers rushed for a season-high 192 yards against the Chiefs. Justin Jackson led the way with 13 carries for 86 yards (6.6 yards per carry). Over the last two weeks, Los Angeles has rushed for 344 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

2) Justin Herbert now has the all-time record for most passing yards in a quarterback's first two seasons with 8,394 and counting. Herbert also passed Dan Marino for most passing and rushing scores in a QB's first two seasons with 71.

3) Despite playing without rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater on Thursday, Herbert was not sacked and hit just three times.