Week 15: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

"You have to manage your time very well. I think that's the tough part about these short weeks, that you have to rely on the game film from the last game, look back at your notes, what you wrote down, what you remember from the previous game, and you have to watch as many games as you can in the short time frame. At the same time, you have to move on to third downs, redzone areas and in short yardage. It's a quick turnaround, but I think that the coaches have done a great job of spacing that out and prepping us so that we feel comfortable heading into the game."