10 Insights: Justin Herbert Makes More History in Win Over Giants

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 37-21 win over the New York Giants:

1) Justin Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons. Herbert is on pace for 39 touchdown passes with four regular-season games remaining.

2) Herbert's 14th completion on Sunday against New York gave him 725 for his career, the most ever by a quarterback in their first two seasons. He has 338 completions this season, third in the NFL.

3) The Chargers are 7-0 this season when Herbert has a passer rating over 100. On Sunday, he went 23-of-31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns -- a season-high passer rating of 133.1.