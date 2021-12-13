10 Insights: Justin Herbert Makes More History in Win Over Giants

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 37-21 win over the New York Giants:
1) Justin Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons. Herbert is on pace for 39 touchdown passes with four regular-season games remaining.
2) Herbert's 14th completion on Sunday against New York gave him 725 for his career, the most ever by a quarterback in their first two seasons. He has 338 completions this season, third in the NFL.
3) The Chargers are 7-0 this season when Herbert has a passer rating over 100. On Sunday, he went 23-of-31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns -- a season-high passer rating of 133.1.
4) Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino holds the record for most games with three-plus touchdowns in a quarterback's first two seasons (13). Herbert has 12 with four games to go in the regular season.
5) Running back Austin Ekeler continued his special season Sunday with his ninth rushing touchdown and 16th from scrimmage. He's scored in each of his last five games. Prior to this season, he hadn't had a season with more than two games straight with a TD.
6) Outside linebacker Joey Bosa notched his league-leading fifth strip-sack of the season on Sunday. The Chargers lead the NFL with nine strip-sacks. They've also forced 16 fumbles, tops in the AFC.
7) Linebacker Kyzir White led the Chargers with 10 total tackles against the Giants. He and safety Derwin James Jr. are the first Chargers teammates with 100 total tackles each in two decades.
8) After four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown last week in Cincinnati, wide receiver Jalen Guyton caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against New York. It was the first time in his career with a touchdown in consecutive games.
9) Los Angeles' defense had a season-high 10 pass break-ups on Sunday, the most by a Chargers team since the 2017 season. Cornerback Michael Davis had four of them, tied for most by any AFC defender in 2021.
10) The Chargers remain the five seed in the AFC playoffs entering Week 15. A win on Thursday night against the Chiefs moves them into first place in the AFC West with three regular-season games remaining (at HOU, vs. DEN, at LV).
