10 Insights: Justin Herbert Makes More History in Win Over Giants

Dec 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 37-21 win over the New York Giants:

1) Justin Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons. Herbert is on pace for 39 touchdown passes with four regular-season games remaining.

2) Herbert's 14th completion on Sunday against New York gave him 725 for his career, the most ever by a quarterback in their first two seasons. He has 338 completions this season, third in the NFL.

3) The Chargers are 7-0 this season when Herbert has a passer rating over 100. On Sunday, he went 23-of-31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns -- a season-high passer rating of 133.1.

4) Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino holds the record for most games with three-plus touchdowns in a quarterback's first two seasons (13). Herbert has 12 with four games to go in the regular season.

5) Running back Austin Ekeler continued his special season Sunday with his ninth rushing touchdown and 16th from scrimmage. He's scored in each of his last five games. Prior to this season, he hadn't had a season with more than two games straight with a TD.

6) Outside linebacker Joey Bosa notched his league-leading fifth strip-sack of the season on Sunday. The Chargers lead the NFL with nine strip-sacks. They've also forced 16 fumbles, tops in the AFC.

7) Linebacker Kyzir White led the Chargers with 10 total tackles against the Giants. He and safety Derwin James Jr. are the first Chargers teammates with 100 total tackles each in two decades.

8) After four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown last week in Cincinnati, wide receiver Jalen Guyton caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against New York. It was the first time in his career with a touchdown in consecutive games.

9) Los Angeles' defense had a season-high 10 pass break-ups on Sunday, the most by a Chargers team since the 2017 season. Cornerback Michael Davis had four of them, tied for most by any AFC defender in 2021.

10) The Chargers remain the five seed in the AFC playoffs entering Week 15. A win on Thursday night against the Chiefs moves them into first place in the AFC West with three regular-season games remaining (at HOU, vs. DEN, at LV).

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Photos: Giants vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 14 matchup against the Giants at SoFi Stadium.

news

10 Insights: Kyzir White Set to Join Derwin James Jr. in Century Tackle Club

The duo could be the first Chargers teammates with 100 tackles in the same season since Junior Seau and Rodney Harrison in 2000.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Defense Shows Up Big Against Bengals

Los Angeles had a season-high six sacks and tied a season high with four takeaways.
news

10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati

Former Ohio State edge rushers Joey Bosa and Sam Hubbard are tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 quarterback hurries.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Continues Career Season With 14th Total TD

Ekeler has scored in eight of 11 games this season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Sixth Straight Win in AFC West

Quarterback Justin Herbert has 15 total touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five divisional games.
news

10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Los Angeles has allowed a combined 103 rushing yards in its two primetime games this season.
news

10 Insights: SNF to Feature Two of NFL's Top Dual-Threat Backs

Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler are third and fourth respectively in scrimmage yards among running backs.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Chargers Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Leads NFL in Fourth-Quarter Comebacks

Herbert and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson each have a league-high four entering Week 10.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Herbert also completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes Sunday in Philadelphia.
news

10 Insights: The Last Chargers-Eagles Matchup in Philly Was an Instant Classic

Philip Rivers and Michael Vick combined for 847 passing yards in a 33-30 Chargers win.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
