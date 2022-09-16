Chargers Get Through Short Week, Focused on Early-Season Rest

Thursday: Chargers and Chiefs battle it out in primetime

On Thursday, the Chargers took on the Chiefs in their highly anticipated first meeting of the season. After exchanging blows, the Bolts narrowly fell in Kansas City by a final score of 27-24.

After the game, Staley talked about his team’s performance, pointing out that despite some absences, the team responded as he would have hoped.

"We had a lot of guys rise to the occasion that were backup players today that gave us a chance," Staley said. "And I'm proud of the way we competed as a team."

Running back Austin Ekeler added postgame that his message to the team was the importance of battling as a team.

"It's a team sport, but we showed the world tonight that we are going to battle all the way to the end," Ekeler said. "Even when we're banged up a little bit like you saw at the end, we are still going to put everything we can on the line to show that 'Hey, we're trying to contend'."

Wide receiver Mike Williams continued his tear of Arrowhead Stadium, hauling in eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. With Allen out with an injury, Williams talked about the opportunity to step up in his absence.

"Oh I love it," Williams said. "I mean as a playmaker, as a receiver obviously when you get a lot of opportunities you look forward to it so I was looking forward to it tonight."

"That's the type of player he is, we gave him a bunch of opportunities today we were trying to be aggressive to get him the football, get him off to a good start," Staley said about Williams. "I really liked the way we featured him tonight and I thought he played a whale of a game."

Friday: Staley talks TNF loss

After leaving the game in pain, quarterback Justin Herbert returned to the game against the Chiefs after only missing a play. Despite the injury, (which Staley announced Friday was a fracture to the rib cartilage) Herbert executed a touchdown drive with two fourth-down conversions to keep the Chargers in the game.

Staley also talked about how he loved the competitiveness his team showed on Thursday, adding that it is all a part of the long NFL season.

"I felt like we showed the type of competitiveness and the type of togetherness that you need in an environment like that," Staley said. "At the same time, we didn't make the winning plays that can close that game out. There were just a handful of plays that we're capable of making where you get close that game out."

"We need to keep improving, keep working at it. At the beginning of the season, you're still in that discovery phase. We just need to keep working at it as a group, keep improving. That's where our focus is going to be moving forward," Staley added.

After two games in five days, the team will get an extended recovery window before their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After this tough stretch, Staley points out that this rest is needed and it is now time to flip the page to the next opponent.

"That stretch is really tough on these guys. No matter when that Thursday [game] comes, it's really tough on these guys," Staley said. "If you just see what these guys have to go through to get ready for an NFL game, let alone when you have to travel, it's a tough one."