Top Quotes | Chargers Full Steam Ahead Before Thursday Night Football

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes:

"He's just a very complete player at the position. He has outstanding football intelligence, smarts, command at the line of scrimmage. He can really hurt you post-snap. He has outstanding field vision, so he can really see the field. He's accurate at all three levels of the field, both from inside the pocket and outside the pocket. I think people are aware of his creativity outside of the pocket and his ability to conduct a completely different play outside the framework of the first one, and I think that's a real gift of his. I think he really sees the game like a point guard. When I think of him, I think of a guy that can really distribute the football. He's a lot bigger guy than anyone realizes. This guy is a really hard guy to tackle because he is bigger than people think. He's a winner. Since he's come in the NFL, he's won a lot of football games. He has real toughness. They follow him. He's as tough of a cover as there is in the NFL."

On OLB Khalil Mack's impact:

"You need a team to be able to defend an offense like this, and certainly a player like Patrick. Any time you are facing an offense that has weapons — running backs, receivers, tight ends — and that has an outstanding offensive line, you're going to need the same thing on defense, that same type of formula. What Khalil does is he gives you that chance up front, both in the run game and the pass rush, to be able to impact the game. You need a lot more people than just your starting 11 to be able to defend a team like this."

On similarities between QB Justin Herbert and Mahomes:

"They are two of the special players in the league. They are as good as it gets. I think you are seeing, in the NFL, the quarterback position is in a great spot for the NFL. It's exciting for the league when you have this many good quarterbacks all at once, and a lot of them are really young. The future of the league is really bright. It makes it really tough to cover them, but the future is really bright. These two guys being in the same division, both being young players, it's great for the game. Any time you have rivalries within a division, and then two quarterbacks like this, it's really good for the game."

On the challenge that the Chiefs' offense presents in the red zone:

"They're definitely a good red zone team because you have to defend all five people and the quarterback. Any time all five people are a legitimate threat to do something with the football down there, and you have to account for the quarterback, you're maximizing your chances of being an outstanding red zone team. They run the football well down there because they can run it and they can get the RPO version of the game, so they can change the math, even the math out down there. They're an outstanding screen team. A very, very tough cover. That's why they're such a good football team."

On 'being in the spotlight of the NFL' with the first regular season game exclusively on Amazon Prime Video: