After Further Review: Samuel Shows Range, Instincts on Interception

"With the deep ball, that's just showing Sant is just being a football player. He's competitive," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill. "When something pops off, he's able to erase it and make up for it. That was a great job of tracking the football.

"Even staying off of the receiver, he did a good job of just tracking and going up, high-pointing it," Hill added. "You have a collision with Bryce in the same spot, just that focus and concentration to come down with the ball when everything is happening at that speed."

2. James makes his presence felt

The box score from Sunday showed a solid if unspectacular stat line for Derwin James, Jr.

The safety registered six total tackles, including a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

But Staley cautioned about reading too much into those numbers, noting James' impact was felt each and every play he was on the field (which was all 58 defensive snaps).

"One of the rare matchup guys in the league. I felt like we needed all of that," Staley said. "We needed all of it yesterday, against a team like that, that has so many different weapons, both run and pass.

"On a stat sheet, you may not see the impact that he has on a stat sheet, but what you do, when you've watched the game, you'll see the impact that he makes. If you're watching the game live, you feel the impact that he makes, too," Staley continued. "The amount of energy that is required for him in a game plan like that, you can't minimize; physical energy, mental energy.

"It's one thing to have the versatility to play all of those different places, but can your mind allow you to do that? Can you play all those places and do those jobs well?," Staley added. "That's why he's that rare combination, and rare leader. He played fantastic yesterday. He played a beautiful game for us. Really proud of him."

The final defensive play of the game featured a strip-sack from Khalil Mack, who finished off a three-sack game in style.

But Mack credited the play to the defensive coverage, which included James on Adams no matter where he lined up.

On the final play, that meant James trailing Adams from one side of the field to the other, with safety Nasir Adderley over the top with help.

Carr never got the throw away as Mack barreled down on him, but credit James for helping make the play happen.