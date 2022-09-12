Week 2 Injury Report | Chargers at Chiefs

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 2 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB J.C. Jackson
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE Donald Parham, Jr.
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T Rashawn Slater
|Back
|Full
|LB Drue Tranquill
|Back
|Full
* indicates team did not practice and participation is an estimate
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Injury
|Monday**
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|T Orlando Brown
|Knee
|Limited
|K Harrison Butker
|Left Ankle
|DNP
|QB Patrick Mahomes
|Left Wrist
|Full
|CB Trent McDuffie
|Hamstring
|DNP
|S Justin Reid
|Hand
|Full
|G Trey Smith
|Ankle
|Limited
|WR JuJu Smth-Schuster
|Shoulder
|Limited
|WR Justin Watson
|Chest
|Limited
** indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.