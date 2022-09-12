Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 2 Injury Report | Chargers at Chiefs

Sep 12, 2022 at 03:24 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

IR

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 2 of the 2022 season:

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Table inside Article
PlayerInjuryMonday*TuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WR Keenan AllenHamstringDNP
CB J.C. JacksonAnkleDNP
TE Donald Parham, Jr.HamstringDNP
T Rashawn SlaterBackFull
LB Drue TranquillBackFull

* indicates team did not practice and participation is an estimate

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Table inside Article
PlayerInjuryMonday**TuesdayWednesdayGame Status
T Orlando BrownKneeLimited
K Harrison ButkerLeft AnkleDNP
QB Patrick MahomesLeft WristFull
CB Trent McDuffieHamstringDNP
S Justin ReidHandFull
G Trey SmithAnkleLimited
WR JuJu Smth-SchusterShoulderLimited
WR Justin WatsonChestLimited

** indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate

