Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers are 1-1 following a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 2:
Offense
— A trio of offensive linemen — Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson — played all 75 offensive snaps.
—Quarterback Justin Herbert played 74 snaps, missing one play after taking a hit. Chase Daniel filled in for Herbert on one play and handed off. Herbert threw for 334 yards and three scores with a passer rating of 100.5.
—The Bolts shuffled up the rest of their offensive line due to injuries. Center Corey Linsley started and played 32 snaps, but was replaced by Will Clapp, who played 43 snaps. Trey Pipkins III started at right tackle and played 46 snaps, but was replaced by Storm Norton, who played 34 overall snaps, including a few in the first half as an extra offensive lineman.
— With Keenan Allen out with a hamstring injury, Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers with 68 snaps. He had four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams, who played 66 snaps, had eight receptions for 113 yards and a score. DeAndre Carter (49 snaps) had three catches for 55 yards. Jalen Guyton played eight snaps on offense.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 47 snaps. Joshua Kelley played 19 snaps and Sony Michel played nine. Fullback Zander Horvath played eight snaps and caught his second touchdown in as many games.
— Gerald Everett played 50 snaps, and had six catches for 71 yards. Tre McKitty played 39 snaps, and Richard Rodgers saw the field seven times on offense.
Take a look back at the Chargers first road trip of the 2022 season, to take on the Chiefs in prime time, in monochrome
Defense
— A total of four players played all 57 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., and J.C. Jackson. James and Adderly had interceptions negated by penalties, and Samuel's pick was overturned by review. Jackson made his Chargers debut.
— Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack played 52 snaps apiece. Bosa was stout in the run game while Mack notched his fourth sack of the season.
— Bryce Callahan played 48 snaps as the nickel cornerback. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for six snaps in three-safety packages.
— Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray, Jr., started at linebacker. Tranquill played 48 snaps while Murray played 27. Kyle Van Not saw the field for 26 snaps against the Chiefs.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day (40 snaps) and Austin Johnson (35 snaps) led the way on the defensive line. Morgan Fox played 28 snaps while Jerry Tillery was on the field for 19 plays. Otto Ogbonnia played 11 snaps in Kansas City.
Special Teams
— Michael Davis led the Bolts with 26 snaps on special teams. Troy Reeder (25 snaps), Rumph (24 snaps) and Ja'Sir Taylor (22 snaps) played 20-plus snaps on special teams.
—The list of players who played 20 snaps in this phase were: Kelley, Horvath, Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga. Gilman played 19 snaps on special teams against the Chiefs.
— JK Scott and Josh Harris each played 10 snaps, while Dustin Hopkins played nine.
