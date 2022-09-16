Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers are 1-1 following a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 2:

Offense

— A trio of offensive linemen — Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson — played all 75 offensive snaps.

—Quarterback Justin Herbert played 74 snaps, missing one play after taking a hit. Chase Daniel filled in for Herbert on one play and handed off. Herbert threw for 334 yards and three scores with a passer rating of 100.5.

—The Bolts shuffled up the rest of their offensive line due to injuries. Center Corey Linsley started and played 32 snaps, but was replaced by Will Clapp, who played 43 snaps. Trey Pipkins III started at right tackle and played 46 snaps, but was replaced by Storm Norton, who played 34 overall snaps, including a few in the first half as an extra offensive lineman.

— With Keenan Allen out with a hamstring injury, Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers with 68 snaps. He had four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams, who played 66 snaps, had eight receptions for 113 yards and a score. DeAndre Carter (49 snaps) had three catches for 55 yards. Jalen Guyton played eight snaps on offense.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 47 snaps. Joshua Kelley played 19 snaps and Sony Michel played nine. Fullback Zander Horvath played eight snaps and caught his second touchdown in as many games.