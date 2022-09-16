Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 16, 2022 at 01:01 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

snaps

The Chargers are 1-1 following a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 2:

Offense

— A trio of offensive linemen — Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson — played all 75 offensive snaps.

—Quarterback Justin Herbert played 74 snaps, missing one play after taking a hit. Chase Daniel filled in for Herbert on one play and handed off. Herbert threw for 334 yards and three scores with a passer rating of 100.5.

—The Bolts shuffled up the rest of their offensive line due to injuries. Center Corey Linsley started and played 32 snaps, but was replaced by Will Clapp, who played 43 snaps. Trey Pipkins III started at right tackle and played 46 snaps, but was replaced by Storm Norton, who played 34 overall snaps, including a few in the first half as an extra offensive lineman.

— With Keenan Allen out with a hamstring injury, Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers with 68 snaps. He had four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams, who played 66 snaps, had eight receptions for 113 yards and a score. DeAndre Carter (49 snaps) had three catches for 55 yards. Jalen Guyton played eight snaps on offense.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 47 snaps. Joshua Kelley played 19 snaps and Sony Michel played nine. Fullback Zander Horvath played eight snaps and caught his second touchdown in as many games.

— Gerald Everett played 50 snaps, and had six catches for 71 yards. Tre McKitty played 39 snaps, and Richard Rodgers saw the field seven times on offense.

Bolts in B&W: Week 2

Take a look back at the Chargers first road trip of the 2022 season, to take on the Chiefs in prime time, in monochrome

220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_001
1 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_003
2 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_002
3 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_004
4 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_005
5 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_007
6 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_006
7 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_009
8 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_010
9 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_008
10 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_011
11 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_012
12 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_015
13 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_013
14 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_014
15 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_016
16 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_017
17 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_018
18 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_019
19 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_020
20 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_021
21 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_022
22 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_023
23 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_024
24 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_025
25 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_026
26 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_027
27 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_028
28 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_029
29 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_030
30 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_031
31 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_032
32 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_033
33 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_034
34 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_035
35 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_036
36 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_037
37 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_038
38 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_039
39 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_040
40 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_041
41 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_042
42 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_043
43 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_044
44 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_045
45 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_047
46 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_046
47 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_048
48 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_049
49 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_050
50 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_051
51 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_052
52 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_053
53 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220916_BoltsBW_W2_Gallery_054
54 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— A total of four players played all 57 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., and J.C. Jackson. James and Adderly had interceptions negated by penalties, and Samuel's pick was overturned by review. Jackson made his Chargers debut.

— Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack played 52 snaps apiece. Bosa was stout in the run game while Mack notched his fourth sack of the season.

— Bryce Callahan played 48 snaps as the nickel cornerback. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for six snaps in three-safety packages.

— Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray, Jr., started at linebacker. Tranquill played 48 snaps while Murray played 27. Kyle Van Not saw the field for 26 snaps against the Chiefs.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day (40 snaps) and Austin Johnson (35 snaps) led the way on the defensive line. Morgan Fox played 28 snaps while Jerry Tillery was on the field for 19 plays. Otto Ogbonnia played 11 snaps in Kansas City.

Special Teams

— Michael Davis led the Bolts with 26 snaps on special teams. Troy Reeder (25 snaps), Rumph (24 snaps) and Ja'Sir Taylor (22 snaps) played 20-plus snaps on special teams.

—The list of players who played 20 snaps in this phase were: Kelley, Horvath, Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga. Gilman played 19 snaps on special teams against the Chiefs.

— JK Scott and Josh Harris each played 10 snaps, while Dustin Hopkins played nine.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at Week 1 playing time after the Bolts season-opening victory

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

Latest News
Advertising