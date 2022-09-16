Coach Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert

3. Jackson makes season debut

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson made his Chargers debut in Week 2. He did not play in Week 1 as he recovered from a procedure on his ankle.

Jackson played all 57 snaps on defense, and was one of four total players to do so along with Derwin James, Jr., Asante Samuel, Jr. and Nasir Adderley.

Staley said he was pleased with his Jackson fared in his first action of the season.

"It was great to have him back out there. I felt like his conditioning was good enough. He's a really good athlete, I think he worked really hard to get back, but I thought that he got into a pretty good flow in the game. That's what we were trying to do was get him in rhythm. I thought he competed in the game. He gives us a real element to our defense that is going to really maximize our group. It was great to get him off the ground last night in a big game like that. I really liked the way that he competed in the game."

Staley also noted that the play where Jackson was in coverage on a 41-yard touchdown wasn't the cornerback's fault, even though he was the nearest defender on the play.

"There should be a middle-of-the-field safety. He's playing it exactly how he should," Staley said of Jackson. "There should be a post safety that should be making an interception on that play. The field safety didn't rotate to the post. J.C. Jackson was not beat on that play. He was playing the perfect leverage.

"He should be lag underneath the guy and the middle-of-the-field safety should be making that interception," Staley added. "The ball, probably, wouldn't have even gone there. it probably would get thrown away, but we were in the wrong rotation."

4. Further explanation of 4th downs

Staley's aggressiveness on fourth downs was a hot offseason topic around the league.

Two games into 2022, there's been a bit of a chance in that area, including punting twice on fourth-and-2 inside Kansas City territory on Thursday night.

The Chargers also kicked a short field goal on fourth down on their opening drive, wich Staley on Friday gave further explanation and noted that being on the road played a part in those decisions.

"I felt like, early in the game, what you want to do is be able to take a crowd out of the football game. Early on, that was the thought process; we get a good stop, we have a really productive drive," Staley said. "What you don't want to do is get the crowd back in it, so I wanted to make sure that we got off to a good start and everyone was feeling good about the drive.

"That's really how the beginning of the game started off," Staley added. "That was a big part of our process, taking the crowd out of it."

The Chargers then converted on fourth-and-1 at the Chiefs 18-yard line with Austin Ekeler gaining three yards on the ground. Mike Williams caught a 15-yard touchdown catch on the next play.

"In the second half, on that first drive, it's 10-7, we get the ball and I felt like in that drive, that's the perfect time to be aggressive, where the crowd's out of it because of the way the end of the half went," Staley said "You have the momentum, and that's the perfect time to be aggressive. I thought, with that, we did a nice job of converting, pushing that thing to 17-7.

"For all those factors that you mentioned, two different teams, and, again, where the game is, how our defense was playing in the game, how we were competing in the game, I think that's why we decided to play it that way," Staley added.

The Chargers converted on all four of their fourth-down tries against the Chiefs, including twice on their final offensive possession. Herbert hit DeAndre Carter for a 35-yard pass that set up Joshua Palmer's 7-yard score on fourth down.