Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Close Loss, Williams' Big Game After Primetime Battle

Running Back Austin Ekeler

On the message to the team following the Week 2 loss:

"Just the importance of battling as a team, you know that's why we are here. That's why we have the guys on the field that we have on there because we believe in ourselves. We're going to believe, we are going to battle and we showed that tonight, we just didn't up making enough plays, too many mistake and that's what football is right? It's a team sport, but we showed the world tonight that we are going to battle all the way to the end. Even when we're banged up a little bit like you saw at the end, we are still going to put everything we can on the line to show that hey, we're trying to contend."

On how much losing center Corey Linsley impacted the offense: