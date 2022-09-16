From The Podium | Chargers 'Competed as a Team' in Tough TNF Loss

'We competed as a team'

The Chargers ended Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with their first loss of the season.

Dealing with injuries leading up to the game and throughout, the Bolts had a lot of players step up and give them a chance to stay in it. After the game, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley talked about the fight his team showed in the defeat. But added that in the end, he will leave Kansas City saying that they lost — not thinking about how they should've or could've won.

"We had a lot of guys rise to the occasion that were backup players today and give us a chance," Staley said. "And I'm proud of the way we competed as a team."

"I leave here saying that we lost. We lost, and I thought that we competed like I expect us to compete," Staley later added.

Tight end Gerald Everett (who hauled in six catches for 71 yards) added that the team put themselves in a position to win but the team was on the wrong end of the result against the Chiefs.

"The game was a difference of three points so that's how it comes down to, a kick," Everett said. "That's what you want ideally in this league. You don't want a blow out, you don't want to be skunked."

"We fought until the end and it didn't go our way tonight," he added.

Despite the loss, running back Austin Ekeler believes that the team's performance amidst the adversity is a sign of grander things.

"We're going to believe, we are going to battle, and we showed that tonight, we just didn't up making enough plays, too many mistakes and that's what football is right?" Ekeler said. "It's a team sport, but we showed the world tonight that we are going to battle all the way to the end.