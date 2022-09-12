From The Podium | Bolts Shift Focus to Chiefs on Short Week

Chargers shift focus to Week 2

This Victory Monday for the Bolts will be short-lived, as the team now shifts its focus to Thursday Night Football where they will travel to take on the Chiefs.

Short weeks in the NFL are always difficult and different than a regular week, but Staley embraces the challenge and is ready to get to work.

"There's enough time in the day, and that's what we're trying to do, is take advantage of the time in the day, do it the best we can," Staley said. "These are fun games, in my opinion.

"These are fun games. I'm excited for our football team. We have to get to work," Staley added.

Quarterback Justin Herbert shares a similar sentiment, as he sees being in primetime as an opportunity.

"To be able to play on primetime, Thursday Night Football, it's something you always grow up dreaming about," Herbert said. "It is a quick week, a short week, but we're going to do everything we can to get prepared and get our bodies back so that we have a chance on Thursday."

The Bolts are preparing to take on a Chiefs team that looks a bit differently than previous years — at least on offense.

After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, Staley talked about how they started to prepare for what is a new-look Chiefs offense.

"They have a new team and there are going to be elements that, maybe, were the same from last year, but they have a really different cast of players," Staley said. "I think that we were just trying to look at that game and learn as much as we can."

On the defensive side of the ball, Herbert understands that even if things aren't completely different, they have a lot of talent that the Bolts will have to prepare for.

"To have [Frank Clark and Chris Jones], and a secondary that flies around and plays really good defense, and some linebackers that are really talented, too, it makes for a great defense," said Herbert. "It's going to be a huge challenge for us this week."