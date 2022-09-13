From The Podium | James, Defense Preparing for Explosive Chiefs Offense 

Carter is 'coach's dream' for Staley

During the offseason, the Bolts added veteran return specialist and wide receiver DeAndre Carter, mainly because of his abilities on special teams. As training camp was in full swing back in August, Carter emerged as a go-to target for the Bolts three quarterbacks on the roster and became one one of the standouts throughout camp.

In the Bolts season opener against the Raiders, Carter's number was called on when veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen exited the game with a hamstring injury. Carter did more than fill in for Allen as he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert at the end of the first half, proving that he's much more than a return man for the Bolts.

"I don't know if we knew that he was going to be this type of impactful receiver," Staley said on the emergence of Carter. "I think that's been a pleasant surprise for us.

"We felt like he was a quality return man, which was the first reason why we wanted to join up with him, but then, I think, we quickly saw in the springtime that he was going to be a lot more than that," Staley added. "When I think of Dre, I think of a football player, I think of a guy that can do a lot of things well. He's done a nice job for us."

Staley had high praise for Carter as he went into more detail on what he brings to the organization.

"He's a coach's dream. My mom used to say that as a teacher ... a teacher's dream. That is kind of how DeAndre is," Staley said. "He is such a hard worker. He's so unselfish. He does so many different things from a role standpoint.

"I think he works extremely hard no matter what he's doing throughout the day, whether it's in a meeting, in a lift out at the walk-through, out at practice, and he's a good player," Staley added. "When you put all that together, we're very fortunate to have him, and he's done a really good job for us."