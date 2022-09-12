Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.
Covington recorded a career-high 52 tackles (30 solo), a six-yard sack, three tackles for loss and forced a fumble in 16 games played for the Bolts last year. Originally a sixth-round selection by the Texans in 2015, Covington has appeared in 98 career games, starting in 32 of them. Over the course of his NFL career, the Rice product has posted 184 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.
In 33 games played over four seasons at Rice (2011-14), Covington posted 115 tackles (73 solo), 11.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He was a first-team All-Conference-USA selection as a sophomore in 2013 when he set career bests with 11.5 tackles for loss, 59 tackles and added a pair of blocked kicks.
