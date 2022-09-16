Chargers Fall to Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

The Chargers are 1-1 following a loss on Thursday Night Football to the Chiefs.
Here's a quick recap of the 27-24 defeat:
First Quarter
The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. The Chiefs moved past midfield but Joey Bosa had a tackle for loss on a third-down run to force a punt. The Bolts took over at their own 20-yard line and got on the board with points on their opening drive, as Dustin Hopkins kicked a 31-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead. The Chargers defense then forced a quick three-and-out thanks to a sack from Khalil Mack, his fourth in five quarters. The Bolts ended the quarter at the 1-yard line after a 39-yard catch from Mike Williams, who had five catches for 76 yards in the opening stanza.
Second Quarter
The Chargers scored on the first play of the quarter as Justin Herbert found Zander Horvath for a 1-yard score and a 10-0 lead. Horvath, a seventh-round rookie out of Purdue, caught his second touchdown in as many games. The Chiefs responded with a scoring drive of their own as Patrick Mahomes threw a 9-yard score to Jerick McKinnon. The Bolts crossed midfield on their ensuing possession but punted it away on fourth-and-2. But the defense stood tall by stopping the Chiefs on third-and-1 to force a punt. The Chargers then punted again after crossing midfield on another fourth-and-2 situation, but yet again the Bolts defense forced another Chiefs punt. The Chargers led 10-7 at the half.
Third Quarter
Williams continued his big night by hauling in a 15-yard touchdown catch — with one hand — to open the second half. But the Chargers 10-point lead was short-lived, as the Chiefs responded with a 41-yard touchdown pass on their next possession. The teams then traded multiple punts before the Chiefs took over at the Chargers 36. The quarter ended with the Chiefs facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1.
Fourth Quarter
The Chiefs kicked a 19-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17. The Chargers started at their own 40 after the Chiefs were called for a personal foul on the ensuing kickoff. The Bolts drove all the way down to the 3-yard line before Herbert was intercepted, with the play being returned 99 yards for a touchdown. The Chargers, now down 24-17, then went three-and-out on their next drive. The Bolts defense forced a punt and the Chargers took over at their own 14, but the drive ended with another punt. Herbert was hit and left the game for one play before returning. The Chiefs took over and moved into the red zone on the next play after a 50-plus yard run. The Chiefs added a field goal to make it 27-17. Herbert led the Bolts down the field for a scoring drive, as Joshua Palmer caught a 7-yard touchdown with 71 seconds left. But the onside kick was recovered by the Chiefs, who ran out the clock.
