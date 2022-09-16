Chargers Fall to Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

Williams continued his big night by hauling in a 15-yard touchdown catch — with one hand — to open the second half. But the Chargers 10-point lead was short-lived, as the Chiefs responded with a 41-yard touchdown pass on their next possession. The teams then traded multiple punts before the Chiefs took over at the Chargers 36. The quarter ended with the Chiefs facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1.

The Chiefs kicked a 19-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17. The Chargers started at their own 40 after the Chiefs were called for a personal foul on the ensuing kickoff. The Bolts drove all the way down to the 3-yard line before Herbert was intercepted, with the play being returned 99 yards for a touchdown. The Chargers, now down 24-17, then went three-and-out on their next drive. The Bolts defense forced a punt and the Chargers took over at their own 14, but the drive ended with another punt. Herbert was hit and left the game for one play before returning. The Chiefs took over and moved into the red zone on the next play after a 50-plus yard run. The Chiefs added a field goal to make it 27-17. Herbert led the Bolts down the field for a scoring drive, as Joshua Palmer caught a 7-yard touchdown with 71 seconds left. But the onside kick was recovered by the Chiefs, who ran out the clock.