Chargers Mailbag: Previewing the Bolts-Chiefs Primetime Matchup

A great question as we're somehow just a day away from a primetime showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs in primetime.

The Bolts can pull off a road win if they take care of the ball on offense. They did that in Week 1 against the Raiders, and will likely need to do it again against the Chiefs. It may sound simple (teams talk about the turnover battle each week), but it feels heightened against a Chiefs offense that put up a league-high 44 points in Week 1.

This is a recipe that has also worked for the Bolts in recent seasons, as the Chargers have won two straight in Kansas City … with no turnovers in each game.

Defensively, the Chargers will need to limit big plays by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. That's easier said than done, but it will need to be a top priority Thursday night. Kansas City had four passing plays of at least 25 yards in Week 1, while the Bolts allowed two such plays against the Raiders.

Nobody is expecting the Chargers to pitch a shutout, but they'll give themselves a better chance to win if they can limit the big-strike plays.