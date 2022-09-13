Power Rankings: Chargers Rise After Week 1 Win

The first game of the 2022 season is in the books, and so is the Chargers first win.

Following Week 1 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they begin to prepare for Thursday Night Football in Kansas City:

No. 5: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 9)

The Chargers received impact performances from a host of newcomers in a promising 24-19 win over the Raiders. TE Gerald Everett and WR DeAndre Carter both scored touchdowns, while OLB Khalil Mack had three of L.A.'s six sacks of a rattled Derek Carr at SoFi Stadium. Justin Herbert was predictably great, finding ways to move the offense even after Keenan Allen left the game with a hamstring injury...

No. 4: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 6)

Sunday's AFC West battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders was one of the biggest matchups of Week 1. It was an opportunity for both teams to make a case as the top threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

The Chargers took the early lead in that department.

No. 4: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 5)

But perhaps no team needed its contribution from the big-ticket newcomer more than the Chargers needed Khalil Mack, who had three sacks, including one on the game-deciding play against the Raiders.

"People who are trying to figure out Khalil Mack — what they're gonna get or is he the same Khalil Mack? — are out of their mind," Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox told Daniel Popper after the game. "He's the same or better. He's an amazing, amazing player."