Chargers Return to SoFi, Face Resilient Vikings Team 

Justin Herbert continued to rewrite the history books as a young NFL quarterback for the Chargers with another impressive feat during the team's Week 9 matchup. Herbert needed 25 completions to reach 600 for his career and become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 completions in 25 starts of a career. On the 23rd start of his career Hebert did that and more, completing 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards with three total touchdowns.

On Monday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley reflected on Herbert's bounce back performance and talked about how the Bolts offensive scheme is able to capitalize off of his special talents.

"What we're trying to do is take full advantage of his gifts," Staley said. "And I think when you can access places on the field that some can't, you have to do that, you have to explore that. It opens up so much more for your offense and it really changes the way defenses play you and assess you. A strength of Justin's is his arm and accuracy in the deep part of the field. A strength of [WR] Mike Williams is his ability to judge and track it in the deep part of the field. Sometimes, a one-on-one down the field — even if he's not wide open, but if it's a one on one down the field — we feel like that is an advantage situation."

"We're a tough team," James said. "Being able to come back on the road against a tough team that just came off a big win against Detroit, I feel like it was a big win for us. We have a little momentum going into these next couple games. I feel like, as a team, we're playing complementary football. When the defense needed the offense to step up, they stepped up. When the offense needed us to get a stop, we got a stop."

Looking ahead to the Vikings, Chargers defensive lineman Linval Joseph, who played in Minnesota for six seasons, talked about what the Chargers need to do to slow down the Vikings offense on Sunday.

"It's a challenge, like it is every week. They have a good running offense, just like every week. If we go out there and we stop the run and make them be one dimensional — meaning, make them have to ball — we'll be in a good situation. They have a good team. We have to go out there and do our job. We have to stop the run and get after them in all phases."