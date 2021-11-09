Three Takeaways: How the Chargers are Building a 'Tough Team' As the Season Progresses

Sunday's 27-24 win wasn't just a big moment for the Chargers as a team, it also proved to be a game where quarterback Justin Herbert got back on track in a big way with 356 yards, three total touchdowns, and an 84.2 percent completion percentage. In his 23rd start, Herbert became the first quarterback to reach 600 completions through 25 starts of a career.

After the game, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talked about No. 10's ability to launch the ball downfield, specifically Herbert's 49-yard completion to Mike Williams. Staley said, "a mortal player doesn't make it look that easy." On Monday, the head coach elaborated on how important Herbert's talents are to the Bolts' offensive scheme.

"What we're trying to do is take full advantage of his gifts," Staley said. "And I think when you can access places on the field that some can't, you have to do that, you have to explore that. It opens up so much more for your offense and it really changes the way defenses play you and assess you. A strength of Justin's is his arm and accuracy in the deep part of the field. A strength of [WR] Mike Williams is his ability to judge and track it in the deep part of the field. Sometimes, a one-on-one down the field — even if he's not wide open, but if it's a one on one down the field — we feel like that is an advantage situation."

Herbert also showed off his mobility in Philadelphia with a rushing touchdown, while also completing throws on the run as well.