10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Nov 08, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles:

1) Same score, different result: A week after losing to the Patriots 27-24 in Week 8, the Chargers won on the road against the Eagles in Week 9 by the same score. L.A. improved to 2-1 on the east coast this season.

2) Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 12 passes for 104 yards in Philadelphia, his 30th 100-yard game as a Charger. Allen is three receiving yards shy of 8,000 for his career.

3) Quarterback Justin Herbert was not sacked in a game for the first time in his NFL career. He finished 32-of-38 for 356 yards and three total touchdowns. Herbert completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes.

4) Herbert also became the only player in NFL history to reach 600 completions through the first 25 starts of a career, per Chargers Communications. Sunday was his 23rd start.

5) More Herbert: He tied Cam Newton and Arizona's Kyler Murray for most games (6) with multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing score in a player's first two seasons, per Chargers Communications.

6) Chargers tight ends accounted for 14 of the team's 27 points on Sunday. Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr. and Stephen Anderson combined for 11 catches for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cook also added a reception on a successful two-point conversion attempt.

7) Los Angeles engineered a 98-yard drive in the first quarter that resulted in zero points. After an Eagles three-and-out and a 10-yard punt return by Andre Roberts, the Chargers started their next offensive possession at Philadelphia's 38. Six plays later, Anderson scored the first points of the game on a two-yard touchdown reception from Herbert.

8) Safety Nasir Adderley and rookie defensive back Mark Webb both grew up in Philadelphia. On Sunday they played in -- and won -- an NFL game in their hometown.

9) Sunday was the first Chargers game since Week 16 of 2019 (vs. Raiders) where neither team turned the ball over.

10) The Chargers improved to 5-3 and now sit in first place in the AFC West (early tiebreaker), a division where all four teams have five wins. Los Angeles' next two games are at SoFi Stadium, starting with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10

Photos: Chargers at Eagles In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

