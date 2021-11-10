Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.
In the Week 9 win at Philadelphia, Herbert orchestrated his fourth comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime this season, placing the Bolts at the top of the division with a 5-3 record. He led all NFL quarterbacks in Week 9 with 356 passing yards while throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 32-of-38 passing (84.2 pct.) for a 123.2 passer rating.
Herbert had two stretches of 11 or more consecutive completions in the game and his career-best 84.2 completion percentage was the second-highest by a player age 23 or younger with at least 30 passing attempts in a single game in NFL history (Dak Prescott, 88.9 pct.). He became the only NFL player to eclipse 600 completions within the first 25 starts of a career, doing so in his 23rd start.
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year added an eight-yard touchdown run, giving him six career performances with a rushing score and multiple passing touchdowns to tie Kyler Murray and Cam Newton for the most within a player's first two seasons in league annals.
Herbert is the first Chargers offensive player recognized with the weekly accolade since 2018 and is the sixth different Bolts quarterback to win the award.
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.