Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

As this is a new health order and the Chargers' Oct. 10 home game vs. Cleveland is the first event at SoFi Stadium impacted by it, enforcement will be phased in over the team's next three games – Oct. 31 vs. New England will be the first home game with a zero-tolerance policy where admission will be denied without qualifying proof of vaccination or a negative test while Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota will be the first home game with the photo identification cross-check in effect.