The Force is Strong with Joshua Palmer

Week 10 of your rookie season is here, I'm sure it's gone by fast, but how are you feeling right now?

Joshua Palmer: I feel good. I'm learning a lot which was basically my angle this season, learn as much as I can from the veterans. Keenan [Allen's] helping me a lot. Mike [Williams] is helping me a lot. I tell people all the time, they're the greatest mentors on the field, so I need to take advantage.

What does it mean to have those guys in the room with you?

Palmer: It means a lot. Every time I come into work, I know I'm gonna learn something new. Keenan's very welcoming whenever I ask him something. We've created a good bond between him and me. Mike just helps me whenever he can. Obviously, they have different games, but I learn different things from both of them.

You always seem to be one of the last guys – if not the last guy – out here working after practice. Where does that work ethic come from?

Palmer: It came from Tennessee. What you see me do now, I've been doing for the last three or four years. It was nothing new, I just wanted to develop great habits so when I came here, it was nothing that I had to turn on. So it was just something that's always helped me a lot. It's extra work and it goes a long way. I look forward to it every time after practice. Especially in college, I looked forward to coming after and doing extra stuff like catching off the JUGS machine. I know it's gonna pay off.

When you talk about "looking forward to it," is it a Zen-thing? What is it that you like so much about being by yourself and going through the motions?