The Force is Strong with Joshua Palmer

When a Chargers practice ends, it's really just the beginning for Joshua Palmer.
That's when the rookie receiver spends nearly an hour by himself working on his craft at the JUGS machine or with a blocking sled.
That extra work is all about preparing and "waiting for his moment" - and that moment came in the form of his first NFL touchdown in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.
Recently, I caught up with the third-round pick to discuss growing up in Canada, his new life as a Charger, the influence Star Wars has had on his life, and more.
Week 10 of your rookie season is here, I'm sure it's gone by fast, but how are you feeling right now?
Joshua Palmer: I feel good. I'm learning a lot which was basically my angle this season, learn as much as I can from the veterans. Keenan [Allen's] helping me a lot. Mike [Williams] is helping me a lot. I tell people all the time, they're the greatest mentors on the field, so I need to take advantage.
What does it mean to have those guys in the room with you?
Palmer: It means a lot. Every time I come into work, I know I'm gonna learn something new. Keenan's very welcoming whenever I ask him something. We've created a good bond between him and me. Mike just helps me whenever he can. Obviously, they have different games, but I learn different things from both of them.
You always seem to be one of the last guys – if not the last guy – out here working after practice. Where does that work ethic come from?
Palmer: It came from Tennessee. What you see me do now, I've been doing for the last three or four years. It was nothing new, I just wanted to develop great habits so when I came here, it was nothing that I had to turn on. So it was just something that's always helped me a lot. It's extra work and it goes a long way. I look forward to it every time after practice. Especially in college, I looked forward to coming after and doing extra stuff like catching off the JUGS machine. I know it's gonna pay off.
When you talk about "looking forward to it," is it a Zen-thing? What is it that you like so much about being by yourself and going through the motions?
Palmer: It's a confidence booster for sure. I come up and I rep the things I want to work on. I catch as many balls as I can after practice so I go into the game knowing I can catch. As a receiver, you have the confidence you can catch, but it's the reassurance, and every day, I like to reassure myself that I do this.