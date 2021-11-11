Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

111121_ConvoWithPalmerGradient_CMS
The Force is Strong with Joshua Palmer
The rookie receiver talks his journey from growing up in Canada to playing in the NFL, and of course, Star Wars.
By Hayley Elwood Nov 11, 2021

When a Chargers practice ends, it's really just the beginning for Joshua Palmer.

That's when the rookie receiver spends nearly an hour by himself working on his craft at the JUGS machine or with a blocking sled.

That extra work is all about preparing and "waiting for his moment" - and that moment came in the form of his first NFL touchdown in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

Recently, I caught up with the third-round pick to discuss growing up in Canada, his new life as a Charger, the influence Star Wars has had on his life, and more.

Week 10 of your rookie season is here, I'm sure it's gone by fast, but how are you feeling right now?

Joshua Palmer: I feel good. I'm learning a lot which was basically my angle this season, learn as much as I can from the veterans. Keenan [Allen's] helping me a lot. Mike [Williams] is helping me a lot. I tell people all the time, they're the greatest mentors on the field, so I need to take advantage.

What does it mean to have those guys in the room with you?

Palmer: It means a lot. Every time I come into work, I know I'm gonna learn something new. Keenan's very welcoming whenever I ask him something. We've created a good bond between him and me. Mike just helps me whenever he can. Obviously, they have different games, but I learn different things from both of them.

You always seem to be one of the last guys – if not the last guy – out here working after practice. Where does that work ethic come from?

Palmer: It came from Tennessee. What you see me do now, I've been doing for the last three or four years. It was nothing new, I just wanted to develop great habits so when I came here, it was nothing that I had to turn on. So it was just something that's always helped me a lot. It's extra work and it goes a long way. I look forward to it every time after practice. Especially in college, I looked forward to coming after and doing extra stuff like catching off the JUGS machine. I know it's gonna pay off.

When you talk about "looking forward to it," is it a Zen-thing? What is it that you like so much about being by yourself and going through the motions?

Palmer: It's a confidence booster for sure. I come up and I rep the things I want to work on. I catch as many balls as I can after practice so I go into the game knowing I can catch. As a receiver, you have the confidence you can catch, but it's the reassurance, and every day, I like to reassure myself that I do this.

Talk to me about that touchdown catch against the Pats. What was it like getting your first NFL touchdown?

Palmer: It was definitely exciting after the fact, cause during the fact, you're just trying to focus on trying to win the game. I was just trying to help the team as best as I could. The one thing I tell myself a lot is: the play doesn't care who makes it. So I went out there and there was an opportunity to make a play and help the team win. But, it would have hit better if we kicked a field goal to tie the game! But it was still great seeing the support from back home.

You mentioned hearing from people back home on the touchdown. You grew up in Canada, how special was it hearing from your friends and family?

Palmer: I got a lot of text messages. Apparently my dad fainted, from what my sister told me.

Really?! Is he okay?

Palmer: Yeah, he's good! But just the friends and family are happy. It was a big one, my first touchdown in the NFL and I'm looking forward to getting better.

What was it like growing up in Canada?

Palmer: It was great. Sometimes my boys and me talk about the memories growing up; high school football. Playing high school football in Canada is way different than playing high school football in Florida. But it was fun. The guys I was around were comedians and just the bond I had with my friends out there was fun.

What makes the game so different?

Palmer: The style. When I got to Florida [St. Thomas Aquinas] it's a lot faster, a lot more physical, and was good prep for college. It's a different game. My game went to a better level in Florida. I played with Zont [Asante Samuel Jr.], played with great DBs and learned from great receivers who were there too, at the time.

When you talk about Canadians in the NFL, there are a bunch here at the Chargers! Did you know any of them?

(Canadian players on the Bolts: Palmer, CB Tevaughn Campbell, DL Christian Covington, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, and PS Guard Ryan Hunter.)

Palmer: Didn't know any of them before, but we don't talk about it much, but we just know. With TC [Campbell], where we were raised isn't that far in proximity. I was in Brampton, he was in Scarborough, Toronto. I can say anything to him Canadian and he'll get it.

What would you say to him? What's a Canadian thing us Americans might not know?

Palmer: Just the slang is different. The local rappers there are different. What we eat is different.

What's your favorite thing to eat back home?

Palmer: Poutine.

What do you think about living in Southern California?

Palmer: It's cool. I enjoy it. Sometimes, like when I'm driving to work, I just say like, 'Wow, I'm really playing football and living in California.' I try to soak it in sometimes because I don't focus on it a lot; I'm trying to focus on my job and getting better as a player. I don't really let myself take it in as much as I could but it keeps me grounded and humble.

Last couple final fun questions here, big Star Wars fan?

Palmer: Yeah.  (Palmer reveals a Darth Vader tattoo on his leg.)  It says, 'Be careful not to choke on your aspirations.'  Darth Vader said it in Rogue One. I just related to that well; don't ask for things you can't handle.  So just wait and be patient.  Sometimes people try to bite off a bigger bone than they can handle. So I just try to live my life waiting for my moment but being prepared for my moment.

I read your dad kind of described you as Darth Vader; mechanical on the field with the helmet on. Come off the field, take the helmet off, and there's a person there.

Palmer: When we're on the sideline, I joke around sometimes. But when I'm on the field, I don't really joke. This is probably the most I've ever spoken. This year, just being around guys like Keenan and Mike, they're cool to talk to, but usually I don't talk that much. I just focus on what I can do.

Last one, favorite Star Wars movie?

Palmer: Rogue One or Revenge of the Sith. Probably Revenge of the Sith for sure.

back to top

Related Content

news

X Marks the Spot for Mike Williams

Few players have had a hotter start to the 2021 season than No. 81.
news

Football is Family for Nick Niemann

The rookie linebacker talks about the impact his dad and brother have had on his professional life, how his first training camp went, what the preseason has been like, and more.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
news

Tyron Johnson: Proving the Doubters Wrong

From the undrafted mentality to where he gets his nickname, here's more from T Billy.
news

11 Questions with Nasir Adderley

The Chargers safety answers everything from the team "making special things happen" in 2021, to the defense, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, & more.
news

A Conversation With: Kyler Fackrell

Here's more from Fackrell on why he joined the Bolts, thoughts on the defense, his reunions with a few former teammates, and more.
news

A Conversation With: Joshua Kelley

The running back talks expectations for his second season, the challenges he overcame in year one, what he learned from Justin Herbert, and more.
news

A Conversation With: Justin Jones

The defensive tackle discusses the new defensive scheme and how he's fitting into it, what it's like being a first-time dad, and more.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
Latest News
Advertising