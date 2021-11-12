Three Takeaways: How is the Game is Slowing Down While the Season is Flying by for Rashawn Slater?

On Thursday, Lombardi explained the importance of staying out of third downs especially against a talented third-down defense like Minnesota.

Lombardi highlighted the Vikings linebacker tandem of Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr and what makes them such a special group.

"They've been together for so long," Lombardi said. "They play off of each other so well. Part of the magic of their third down is those guys' ability to communicate with each other and recognize protections. They have a way of making you wrong. They figure out what you're doing and they figure out a way to defeat it. [Vikings S] Harrison Smith has been a part of what I've always considered the straws that stir that drink out there, as far as their ability to disguise and everything. Harrison isn't going to be playing, but those two guys, I think, are one of the best tandems, linebacker-wise, in the NFL."

The Vikings have logged a lot of miles this season with three overtime games and their defense playing 98 snaps in the overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 9.

Despite the extra time on the field, Lombardi expects nothing but a 100-percent effort from Minnesota on Sunday.

"I guess you just kind of hope that they're tired," Lombardi said. "They're going to have a week to recover, so I don't put a whole lot of stock to it. If they come in and they're a little beat up and tired, that would be great. But, I expect to get their best shot and everyone being 100 percent."

Slater called the Vikings' defensive line 'extremely talented' on Thursday and talked about the importance of protecting his quarterback on Sunday.

Slater also gave insight into how he prepares for the big challenge of taking on a new group of d-linemen each week in the NFL.