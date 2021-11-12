Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Are the Minnesota Vikings Saying About the Chargers?

Nov 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Notable comments from Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, DE Everson Griffen, and more in the lead up to the Week 10 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.

Head coach Mike Zimmer on preparing for the Chargers

"Really good football team. Joey Bosa is a game-wrecker. LJ [Linval Joseph] is playing really well at nose. Derwin James, the safety, does a really nice job. Offensively, really good receivers. Keenan Allen is terrific, Mike Williams, [Justin] Herbert has a big, strong arm. Throws the ball well. [Austin] Ekeler does a nice job in the running game. So we're going to have to play well out there on the road."

Mike Zimmer on Justin Herbert

"Yeah he's a really good athlete so he scrambles well. He scrambled for two touchdowns in the red zone, one against Cleveland, but he's got a big arm. They do a lot of max protection with him, get the ball to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the other side, typically. They got Jared Cook, the tight end spot, another athletic guy. He does a nice job reading coverages, going where he needs to go. Looks like he's playing with a lot of confidence and smarts. The teams that have pressured him haven't done great against him."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Chargers

"We're ready to face the Chargers. Good defense, good scheme. Got a lot of respect for Coach Staley, Coach Hill, their D-coordinator, and the personnel they have as well. They've got a great pass rush, and a great secondary, great linebackers. Good defense, good challenge for us. It will be the first time playing in that stadium, so kind of a new atmosphere for me to get familiar with."

Defensive end Everson Griffen on the Chargers offensive line

"They've got a good front. We've got to go out there, execute, stop the run. We can't let Herbert get going. He's a running quarterback, too, but he wants to throw the ball first. They have a good defense. We have to come out, play fast for four quarters, come out fast, finish fast."

Everson Griffen on Rashawn Slater

"He's pretty good. He has good feet ... He has good bend in his hips, so he can mirror ... A good left tackle, they can mirror whatever the defensive end is doing, so he can move pretty well. He has a good skill set."

Assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson on Justin Herbert

"Well, he's a good quarterback. He's got a strong arm, he can make all the throws. He's a big kid, and for a big guy, he can move, too. I think that's the thing that really kind of surprised me. For a big guy, he can move. So we have to do a good job of making him feel us up front. The d-line has to do a good job of making him feel our presence, of getting him off the spot, make him uncomfortable. If he can sit back there in the rocking chair, we're going to have a long day -- because he can make every single throw. There's not a part of the field that he cannot get the ball to."

Andre Patterson on how the Chargers have been able to close out games this season

"I think the biggest thing that's happened is that the quarterback can make explosive plays. So they've been able to get a lead and keep a lead, and then he's been able to bring them back in games. Because he has the ability to flip the field with his arm, and he has two big-time receivers that can make plays. But he has the ability to get it to him...

"He can read coverages, he knows where to go with the ball. This kid's got a bright future. I mean, he looks like an NFL quarterback looked all the time when I first came into this league. He looks like one of those guys."

Co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer on Kennan Allen

"He's really shifty, I would say, that's a good word for him. He knows how to get open and he knows how to find the ball and go up and get the ball. I think he's one of the better ones in the league. He kind of goes under the radar with some of the other receivers in the league that are more flashy than he is but he's one of the best as far as underneath routes and finding his way to get open."

Adam Zimmer on Austin Ekeler's effectivness

"It's a good story, a small-college guy from Colorado comes out and just really plays the game the right way. He plays physically, is a smaller guy, has got really good balance and vision. I was talking to Nick Vigil yesterday about [Ekeler], because he was there last year with him, and he said he was really strong. You can see that when he runs and in his running style. He catches the ball out of the backfield and can make you miss, so he's a complete back."

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on the Chargers defense

"This is a good defense. They are really high against the pass, and I think it all balances itself out. Lot of respect for the opponent. Respect for their run defense. They have some stout defenders. Linval Joseph and Bosa, those guys are hard to move. They got really aggressive safeties. We know we'll have a tough challenge. We're not really relying on numbers, just trying to put our guys in successful positions."

