DJ's Mailbag: Keys to Success Against the Vikings

What are the Chargers doing about the run defense? -@whence_came_you_
"Well, I think you're seeing some improvement there. The good thing is that the defense has been able to buckle down a little bit when they've needing to get a stop so that's encouraging. I think you're seeing the health of Justin Jones having an impact. I think Derwin James getting down there and helping out as well. But again, I think it's just about guys just being gap sound and responsible up front. It's not perfect, but I do think it's getting a little better."
Who loves Brisket as the new name for the new puppy? -@ryantunstall039
"I'm all for Brisket. It works with Justin Herbert, it works because there's nothing better and I think it's a creative dog name so I'm down with that."
What are the keys to success offensively against the Vikings? -@andrewvanslet
"Protection, you can get some exotic looks and pressures from Mike Zimmer so the big thing is just being able to protect Justin and give him time. I think if you can give him time, he'll make some things happen down the field against this group. You got to be able to communicate and pick up the pressure looks you're gonna get."
Will Staley be able to get the defense rolling this week against the Vikings? -@d.c.cody
"I'd just like to see them generate some turnovers that to me is the thing. Kirk Cousins hasn't turned the ball over very much this year so it's gonna be a tough week to kind of get that cranked up. I do think if they could get the pass rush going that maybe we see an end to that dry spell."
What adjustments are the Chargers making to defensive strategy going into this week? -@_aal
"I don't think you're really going to see much of an adjustment, I think it just comes down to execution. I think the plan is the plan and to me it's just about guys being able to defeat blocks, get off blocks and make plays. That's what it comes down to."
Thoughts on Justin Herbert's performance against the Eagles?
"I thought it was as good as I've seen him play, he was darn near perfect, flawless. The ball was out on time, he made good decisions. There was a degree of difficulty on some of the throws including the bomb to Mike Williams, there's not many guys in the league that can make that throw. That was outstanding, I also enjoyed the fact that he was using his legs when those opportunities arose."
