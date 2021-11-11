Three Takeaways: How Has Linval Joseph Helped Justin Jones on the Chargers Defensive Line?

While Staley's schemes, willingness to go for it on fourth down, and defensive knowledge have been the talk of the town this season, arguably his best quality is his ability to relate and work with his players.

Jones talked about what's stood out to him about Staley as their relationship grows in their first season together.

"He's really interested in what the players have to say," Jones said. "He's really interested in what kind of a defense, what kind of blitz his players like, what kind of coverage his players like and what don't you like. He's really interested to see how we think because at the end of the day we're out there playing…That's really, really important that you have that good chemistry between your coach and players because when it's time to go on the field, you know that they're thinking the same thing and that's major when it comes to winning games."

Staley put his player-to-coach connection on display when talking about the 'progression' of Kenneth Murray to potentially play two positions when he returns from injury.

Staley explained the vision that he has for Murray as a 'hybrid model' linebacker and knows the importance of coaching the young pro through it.