Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Vikings in Week 10?

Nov 11, 2021 at 04:44 PM
111121_MINCoord_CMS

Here's what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 10 game vs. Minnesota.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Vikings LBs Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks

"They've been together for so long. They play off of each other so well. Part of the magic of their third down is those guys' ability to communicate with each other and recognize protections. They have a way of making you wrong. They figure out what you're doing and they figure out a way to defeat it. [Vikings S] Harrison Smith has been a part of what I've always considered the straws that stir that drink out there, as far as their ability to disguise and everything. Harrison isn't going to be playing, but those two guys, I think, are one of the best tandems, linebacker-wise, in the NFL. They've been doing it a long time together. It's a challenge. We played them on Christmas last year and they were both out. That made it a lot easier."

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

"He's seen a lot. He understands what the defense is doing, he's able to get the ball in and out of his hands. He's not going to sit back there and pat the ball for long. He's been around — he's been through the paces. He definitely knows where to go, and if it's not there, then he knows that rush is coming. He does a good job managing the game and making sure he doesn't lose the ball for those guys and they possess it. That's the reason they're a top offense; because that guy is a general back there."

Lombardi on if the Vikings playing three overtime games this season factors into gameplanning

"I guess you just kind of hope that they're tired. They're going to have a week to recover, so I don't put a whole lot of stock to it. If they come in and they're a little beat up and tired, that would be great. But, I expect to get their best shot and everyone being 100 percent. We've been in those situations. I'm sure that they're doing a good job of adjusting their practice schedule to make sure that they're getting recovered and that they're ready to go for Sunday."

Hill on Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson

"Those are two terrific receivers. They do a lot for that team. These are really good route-runners. When we talk about guys who take the top off, or can change the pace, I think these guys are multi-cut route-runners. They can get in and out of breaks, they do a great job of setting up routes at the top. They're a handful. They can line up in multiple spots, it's hard to identify what locations they're going to be in. This is a good group. Besides going against that Dallas group, this is probably the most polished group between those two teams."

Lombardi on if he has used the film of his former games against the Vikings to prepare this week

"When you have the same coordinator, especially when you get into special situations — third down, red zone — you'll go look at the archives a little bit more closely if you don't have as much of a sample size. But your scheme is so much about matchups. Sometimes, when you're looking at different players, even though the scheme is the same, it's like, 'Does this apply given their current cast of characters?' There is a little bit of that, but you're really trying to focus on who you're playing against as much as what they're doing."

Hill on the Vikings offensive line

"You're trying to put together your rush plans on how to get to this guy, [Vikings QB Kirk Cousins] but he's not holding the ball long. He knows where to go with the ball, and he has a good understanding about that clock. We're upstairs, late night, trying to figure it out. We know if we can affect him early, that's a big part of the game. He's a steady guy, but we have to try and find our ways. Coaches, we're digging down deep trying to get those answers."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What Are Coach Staley, Derwin James and Company Saying as They Shift Their Focus to the Vikings?

Take a look at top quotes from Monday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Linval Joseph.
news

What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say After Beating the Eagles?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, and others following the Chargers' 27-24 win over the Eagles.
news

Week 9: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 9 of 2021.
news

What Are the Philadelphia Eagles Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, DT Fletcher Cox, and more in the lead up to the Week 9 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Eagles in Week 9?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 9 game vs. Philadelphia.
news

How Did Justin Jones Feel In His First Game Back

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa, and Justin Jones had to say during Monday's press conference. 
news

Top Quotes from Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley and Derius Swinton Heading into Sunday's Game

Here's what Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Derius Swinton had to say heading into Week 8 of 2021.
news

 Bill Belichick's Thoughts on Justin Herbert

Here's what Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had to say about Justin Herbert and the Chargers this week.
news

Coach Staley on Andre Roberts Signing and Facing Bill Belichick

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley and wide receiver Mike Williams had to say during Monday's press conference. 
news

Top Quotes From Coach Staley Heading Into the Bye Week

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during Monday's press conference.
news

Week 6: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 6 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
Latest News
Advertising