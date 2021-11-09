Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 10 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Dan Hanzus:
"The Chargers got the Justin Herbert performance they needed and returned to the win column as a result. The talented second-year passer was back to his gunslinger ways in a hard-fought 27-24 road win over the Eagles that -- combined with a Raiders loss -- moved the Chargers into a first-place tie in the AFC West at the season's virtual midpoint. Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, rebounding from back-to-back subpar performances in losses to the Patriots and Ravens. "We have an elite quarterback that can really throw it anywhere on the field," coach Brandon Staley said after the game. Herbert next gets a Vikings defense that just surrendered 500 yards in an overtime loss to Baltimore."
Shelley Smith:
"Bold second-half prediction: The Chargers will get their defense sorted out and make the playoffs.
Quarterback Justin Herbert had his two hiccups this season, and I'm guessing he's done with those. The schedule lays out pretty well, so look for him to continue to defy non-believers. Said one veteran observer, "He's just not human." Herbert completed 84.2% of his passes against Philadelphia after having two of his worst outings as a pro vs. New England and Baltimore (51% and 56%, respectively). He's determined and poised to make a run this second half of the season, so a little defensive improvement will do wonders."
NFL Staff:
"By the time the Los Angeles Chargers took the field Sunday in Philadelphia, the Bolts knew the Las Vegas Raiders had fallen to the Giants. With a win over the Eagles, the Chargers could get back into a tie for first place in the AFC West.
The Chargers didn't rack up the style points, but thanks to 356 passing yards and two scores from young quarterback Justin Herbert, Los Angeles did indeed move into that tie for the top spot in the division.
Herbert's performance drew raves from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
"Justin was patient today, he was extremely accurate, he played with good timing and our offensive line had a lot do with that," he told reporters. "Justin was outstanding."
"Nine weeks in, it has become apparent that there is no front-runner in the AFC West," Davenport said. "In a battle this close, winning the division could well come down to which team has the best quarterback. It may cause some head-shaking and eye-rolling, but right now, Herbert is outplaying all of his AFC West counterparts—Patrick Mahomes included."'
Pete Prisco:
"They got back to playing the type of offensive football they need to play, which is to let Justin Herbert be free and loose. He's too good not to do that."
Frank Schwab:
"Brandon Staley isn't just going for it on fourth down to do it. His call to go for it on fourth down in the final two minutes, passing on a possible go-ahead field goal, wasthe correct analytical decision. That wouldn't have mattered to anyone if Justin Herbert's quarterback sneak was stopped short but Staley is going to coach his way, win or lose."
MMQB Staff:
"Arguably the most intriguing team of the second half, Brandon Staley's Chargers are an aggressive outfit playing above average football in all facets, which, when taking into account their rising star quarterback and talented defense, should make them a playoff factor."
