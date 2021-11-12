Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Leads NFL in Fourth-Quarter Comebacks

Nov 12, 2021 at 01:54 PM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings:

1) The Chargers' offensive line did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit last Sunday in Philadelphia. They'll face a Vikings defense with 27 sacks entering Week 10, tied for second in the NFL. 

2) Corey Linsley, most recently with the Green Bay Packers, has played 13 career games against the Vikings, with a record of 7-5-1. Linsley is the third-highest-graded center (86.1) entering Week 10, per Pro Football Focus

3) Justin Herbert is tied for tops in the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives entering Week 10. The latest, a six-plus minute drive against the Eagles that ended with a 29-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal and a 27-24 Chargers victory. Herbert's performance earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

4) Herbert and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks this season with at least 35 pass attempts in each of their team's games, per NFL Media Research.

5) Keenan Allen enters Sunday three receiving yards shy of 8,000 for his career. He'd become just the third Chargers wide receiver to accomplish that feat, per NFL Media Research. The other two are Hall of Famers: Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner.

6) Austin Ekeler is on pace for 1,018 rushing yards this season, per NFL Media Research. His career high is 557 rushing yards (2019 season). Ekeler is sixth among all running backs with 804 total yards. Los Angeles is 4-1 when he scores a touchdown this season.

7) All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook were college teammates at Florida State from 2015-16. Cook is third in the NFC in rushing yards (554) and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. James Jr. leads all NFL safeties with 68 total tackles.

8) The Chargers defense will face a Vikings offense that has just five giveaways this season – second-best in the NFL. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has a league-low two interceptions entering Week 10. Los Angeles has 10 takeaways and a plus-two turnover differential entering Sunday.

9) Defensive tackle Linval Joseph spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2014-19, including a pair of Pro Bowl appearances (2016-17). Joseph has started all 24 regular-season games with the Chargers since signing as a free agent in 2020. 

10) Minnesota leads the all-time series 7-6. The Chargers' last win against the Vikings was on Sept. 11, 2011. Three Mike Tolbert touchdowns propelled the Bolts to a 24-17 victory.

