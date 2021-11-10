Week 10 Injury Report | Chargers vs Vikings 

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings as we head into Week 10 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle
|LP
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|Ryan Smith
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
Minnesota Vikings:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Anthony Barr
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Bashaud Breeland
|CB
|Groin
|LP
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Harrison Hand
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Triceps
|FP
|James Lynch
|DT
|Toe
|FP
|Michael Pierce
|DT
|Elbow
|DNP
|Oli Udoh
|G
|Knee
|LP
*indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
