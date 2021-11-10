Brandon Staley Joins 'Good Morning Football' to talk Eagles Win

"I think that statement 'be where your feet are and be present' and really maximize your roll whatever role that is, is really important. I think that what really happened for me was, I was always envisioning I was in the NFL when I was at John Carroll [University]. I was calling plays like I was defending Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or Pat Mahomes that's how I was doing it…that's where my mind was. Even though I was coaching in college I had a double education going. I was studying the NFL every single week and staying current with everything that was happening in the NFL because that was my dream. I think that if you have aspirations of doing something you really have to work at your game, you're not just going to sort of have this lucky path where a couple things go your way and then all of a sudden you're where you want to be, you have to make your breaks happen because of how good you are. I feel like that's something that I've tried to do is be complete coach so if I got the opportunity to get in front of a John Fox or a Vic Fangio, coming from John Carroll that I would be able to hold up with those guys and be able to show them hey, I belong here. That's all I've tried to do is work at my game and even now as a head coach. Everyday there's just so much to do and I think that's where it starts for me, it's just everyday waking up knowing you better be working"