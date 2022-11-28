Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) visit the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 126th regular season matchup between the two teams. The Raiders hold a 66-57-2 all-time regular season record versus the Chargers; however, the Bolts have won three out of the last four games. These two are no stranger to close contests, as six out of the last seven meetings between the teams have been decided by one possession.

This will mark the second time both teams meet during the 2022 season, as the two faced off in Week 1 on Sept. 11, 2022.

In that season opening game at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers were able to ride a hot start to a 24-19 win over Las Vegas. The Bolts jumped out to a 17-3 halftime lead before defense led the way in the second half. The unit finished the game with three interceptions and six sacks, with Khalil Mack having 3.0 of them. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns — all three of which went to new offseason additions tight end Gerald Everett, wide receiver DeAndre Carter and rookie fullback Zander Horvath.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, December 4

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline: AJ Ross

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES