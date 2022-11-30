Chargers Week 14 Game Moved to Sunday Night Football

The National Football League today announced the Week 14 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins has been moved to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.
The game will be Los Angeles' third Sunday night contest of the year, tying for the most Sunday Night Football games for the Chargers in a single season (2006 and 2008). The Bolts are now slated to appear in a franchise-record seven prime-time games this season.
Los Angeles has appeared in 40 Sunday night games all-time. The Week 14 contest will mark the second-ever Sunday night matchup against the Dolphins.
