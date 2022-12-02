Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready for Return to Las Vegas

2. A look at the O-line

The Bolts will likely go with their sixth starting offensive line combination of the 2022 season on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jamree Salyer (left tackle), Matt Feiler (left guard) and Zion Johnson (right guard) will be in their usual starting spots.

But with center Corey Linsely (concussion) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) ruled out, the Chargers will rely on Will Clapp in the middle and Foster Sarell on the outside.

Clapp, who is in line to make his third start this season, drew praise from Staley earlier this week.

"Exemplary from a backup center. That's why we went and got him. The familiarity with Joe and [Offensive Line Coach] Brendan [Nugent] was really significant," Staley said. "Then, much like a backup quarterback is, I think that relationship with the starting center is very important, the relationship with the quarterbacks.

"He has a great way about him. He's come in and played quality football for us and given us an opportunity to win a bunch of games," Staley added. "We're glad that we have him. One of those underrated offseason signings for our football team."

Staley also confirmed Sarell will make his second start of the year, with the other coming against the 49ers.

Sarell will have his hands full against Maxx Crosby, who leads the Raiders with 10.5 sacks.

"He is a guy that can just completely ruin your day. Just someone that we are going to be aware of," Hill said. "Him being on the field and where he is and what play we are running, we are taking a player like that into account every single play."

3. Looking for a 3rd-quarter TD

A good stat: the Bolts rank fourth in the entire league this season by averaging 15.1 points in the first half.

A not-so-good stat: the Chargers are 28th overall in second-half scoring at just 7.5 points.

A big reason why?

The Bolts have scored just 33 points in the third quarter all season, with 27 of those coming in the first five games of the season. In the last six games, the Chargers have been shut out four times and kicked a pair of field goals.

Staley on Wednesday talked about trying to spark that area of the game for the Bolts.

"Huge because it changes the momentum of the game. Just like a couple of these recent games where we come out and score the ball early, and what that does for your team," Staley said. "When you come out and score the ball, then it completely changes the feeling of the team. The emphasis is going to continue to be on the explosions, staying away from negative plays, and when you get into the red area, converting your opportunities. You have to score touchdowns.

"We are working hard as a group. Our offense has done a really good job, I think, of staying together this season. I thought last week's game was a good example of that, working through some adjustments. That's what I want to see, as a coach," Staley added. "I want to see those in-game adjustments that mean a lot. I thought, last week, we did a good job of that, but we have to continue to start fast in both halves, for sure."

The Chargers most-recent touchdown in the third quarter came in Cleveland.

Justin Herbert hopes to change that in Week 13.

"We need to execute better, keep converting on third downs," Herbert said. "As long as you're able to extend drives on third downs, I think that sets you up for a good possession.