What the Raiders Are Saying About the Chargers

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

"Obviously onto the Chargers. Just watching them I think it's been really impressive to see how they've handled their issues relative to the injuries that they've gone through. I think Tom [Telesco] and Brandon [Staley] have done a great job of putting that team together. The depth of their roster has really been challenged and they've used a lot of people, and they've gone in there and played good football. I don't say it's a completely different team, but there's some changes from the first time we played them three months ago to now. So a lot of our focus is going to be on just getting familiar with the people that we're going to be lined up against, which is a little different than the first game. So, explosive team in all three phases, excellent in the kicking game, as good of a punter as we're going to see. They've used three kickers and don't miss any kicks. [DeAndre] Carter is a dangerous returner. Offensively, obviously where do you want to start? [Justin] Herbert, excellent, continues to do it at a high level and I'm talking about basically everything in terms of quarterback play. [Austin] Ekeler, 80 catches, leads league in yards after catch, hard to tackle, touchdown maker obviously, scores a lot of points every year he's in the league - and I know they're getting some of they're receiving weapons back, too. So, big challenge for us on defense. And then defensively, [Khalil] Mack gave us fits in the first game, Derwin James [,Jr.] all over the field, as good as safety as we see, no doubt about it - really good blitzer, good in coverage, finds the ball, gets it off of people, got it off Arizona the other day. They've played a lot of bodies on defense, which I guess is a tribute to Brandon and what he's been able to do with the depth on the roster. So, a lot of good football players. Big, big challenge in all three phases."