Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mailbag: Another Flex, Early Deficits & Key Matchups Against the Raiders

Nov 30, 2022 at 09:42 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

mailbag

Welcome to the Chargers Mailbag! I'm Senior Writer Eric Smith, and I answer questions from the Bolt Fam each and every week.

Send in submissions for the Mailbag here on Twitter or by sending me an email.

Off we go…

Why do we keep getting flexed to Sunday Night Football? (Frank via email)

In case you missed the news Tuesday evening, the Bolts Week 14 game against the Dolphins was flexed into primetime.

This will now be the third time in five weeks the Chargers will be on TV for all to see, following games against the 49ers and Chiefs.

Why does it keep happening? Two words for you.

Los Angeles.

A massive media market is always going to draw eyeballs, and the Chargers have certainly risen in both prominence and notoriety this season.

Two more sets of words for you.

Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa.

This Week 14 matchup pits the No. 5 (Tagovailoa) and No. 6 (Herbert) overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft against each other for the second time in their young careers.

As it stands now, the pair of young quarterbacks appear to be in line to be among the handful of faces of the entire league for the foreseeable future.

And given the fact they were drafted one pick apart, a notion that sparks Twitter debates across the country on a daily basis, there is plenty of intrigue here.

Finally, there's also the team aspect.

The Dolphins could be 9-3 by then and still atop the AFC East, while a potential 7-5 Chargers team could be making their move to get into a postseason spot.

For the purpose of this exercise, let's hypothetically assume the race for the final AFC Wild Card spot is between the Bolts and Jets. (It's not, but let's pretend like it is).

The Jets sit at 7-4 and currently occupy the No. 7 seed, while the Chargers are 6-5 and are in the No. 9 spot.

Here are the final six games for New York: at Vikings, at Bills, Lions, Jaguars, at Seahawks and at Dolphins.

And for the Chargers: at the Raiders, Dolphins, Titans, at Colts, Rams and at Broncos.

New York plays four teams with a winning record — all on the road — and two others (Lions and Jags) who have proven to be feisty this season.

Let's imagine here the Jets hold serve at home but lose three of four on the road against four quality teams to finish 10-7, with the win being at Seattle. That would also give the Jets a 6-6 conference record.

That's important because the Bolts and Jets don't play each other this season, so the next tiebreaker is their conference record.

And, for the sake of this exercise, let's say the Chargers get wins over the Raiders, Dolphins, Colts and Broncos to also finish 10-7. In that very, very hypothetical scenario, the Bolts would have an 8-4 conference record.

Take all of this with a few grains of salt. It's simply one way to show how the Bolts could get into over the Jets if both teams finish 10-7.

Really though, the best bet for the Chargers would be to try and get to 11 wins and put pressure on other teams to do the same.

I don't know, Josh. It's one of the more puzzling aspects of this season.

I do know the Chargers have trailed by double digits in five different games this season (Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, Falcons and Cardinals), yet have rallied to win four of them.

The Bolts have not had a double-digit lead of their own after the first quarter this season, for what it's worth.

On one hand, the resiliency of this squad is commendable in that they always keep fighting and find a way to claw back even when they're down early. Not every team would do that.

But on the other hand, it's a bit exhausting to keep having to climb out of a big hole every other week instead of being ready at the jump.

The Chargers have tried to find remedies to this, even switching up their practice schedule so they had more game-like scenarios off the bat to try and get into game mode during the week.

The hope is that, at some point, the Chargers figure it out and get off to a hot start of their own for once.

Because if the Bolts do indeed make the playoffs, strong teams likely won't allow them to rally like they have for most of this season.

Stop. The. Run.

Did you see Josh Jacobs run for a franchise-record 229 yards on Sunday?

That guy is on fire lately and now leads the league in rushing.

If the Bolts want to win, they'll need to try and make the Raiders one-dimensional by taking the run away and forcing Las Vegas into obvious passing situations. That was the formula for success in Week 1 when the Raiders managed just 64 yards on the ground.

Granted, the Chargers front seven looked a bit different then, but the recipe for a win Sunday should remain the same.

It will likely be all hands on deck against Adams, who is on the cusp of yet another 1,000-yard season.

If there's a benefit for the Bolts, it's that this same secondary faced Adams back in the season opener. Remember, J.C. Jackson did not play in that game, so Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan all drew matchups against Adams.

As for Davis, he seems to have rounded into form of late and is playing well since moving back into a full-time starting role after Jackson's injury.

I asked Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley about him Monday after the cornerback received a game ball after the win over Arizona.

"I just thought he covered well. I thought he tackled well yesterday and just showed a lot of toughness," Staley said. "I feel like, I said it in my speech, I really wish he had that interception at the end because it just would have capped a really, I thought, quality performance by him.

"I think as a coach you are always trying to point out the example of your players playing tough and rugged and doing it right and I thought that he played well yesterday," Staley added.

The Bolts will need another strong performance by Davis — and everyone else — to help slow down Adams.

No update here.

Bosa posted on his Instagram on Sunday night that he's working hard to return. And Staley didn't have an update Monday when asked about him.

This is Week 9 of the timetable that was laid out awhile back, so we're all waiting for him to return to practice and take that next step.

Until then, stay patient with it.

My hunch here is that Austin is sneakily trying to ask me about the left guard spot rather than the entirety of the offensive line.

Because when everyone is fully healthy, there's no doubt that Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III would be in their respective spots.

But given the emergence of Jamaree Salyer in Slater's absence this season, some on Twitter have wondered if he's a long-term candidate at left guard, where Matt Feiler is now.

I don't have an answer for that one since we'll have to see how the offseason plays out, and we're still a ways out from that.

So, to answer your original question, I'd roll with the same starting group the Charger used in Week 1 of Slater, Feiler, Linsley, Johnson and Pipkins.

That will do it for this week.

As always, you can find me on Twitter at @Eric_L_Smith and submit your questions for the Chargers Mailbag.

Bolt Up!

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: Bolts Playoff Chances, Woods' Role & Giving Thanks

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 12 against the Cardinals

news

Chargers Mailbag: Addition of Davison, A Rookie Debut & WR Depth

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 11 against the Chiefs

news

Chargers Mailbag: Staley's Coaching, Loss of Johnson & Bosa's Return

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 10 against the 49ers

news

Chargers Mailbag: Bolts Quiet at Trade Deadline, Looking Ahead to Atlanta

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 9 against the Falcons

news

Chargers Mailbag: Will the Bolts Make a Move Before Tuesday's Trade Deadline?

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of the bye week

news

Chargers Mailbag: J.C. Jackson, The Red-Zone Offense & Spiller's Potential Debut

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 7 against the Seahawks

news

Chargers Mailbag: Revamped Run Game, Season Expectations & Bosa's Timeline

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 6 against the Broncos

news

Chargers Mailbag: Stopping the Browns, OLB Depth & Bandy's Emergence

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 5 against the Browns

news

Chargers Mailbag: Rookie Salyer to Start at Left Tackle for Chargers

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 4 against the Texans

news

Chargers Mailbag: Herbert's Health Status, Bolts Run Game & Looking Ahead to Jacksonville

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 3 against the Jaguars

news

Chargers Mailbag: Previewing the Bolts-Chiefs Primetime Matchup

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 2 against the Chiefs

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

Latest News
Advertising