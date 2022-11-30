Chargers Mailbag: Another Flex, Early Deficits & Key Matchups Against the Raiders

For the purpose of this exercise, let's hypothetically assume the race for the final AFC Wild Card spot is between the Bolts and Jets. (It's not, but let's pretend like it is).

The Jets sit at 7-4 and currently occupy the No. 7 seed, while the Chargers are 6-5 and are in the No. 9 spot.

Here are the final six games for New York: at Vikings, at Bills, Lions, Jaguars, at Seahawks and at Dolphins.

And for the Chargers: at the Raiders, Dolphins, Titans, at Colts, Rams and at Broncos.

New York plays four teams with a winning record — all on the road — and two others (Lions and Jags) who have proven to be feisty this season.

Let's imagine here the Jets hold serve at home but lose three of four on the road against four quality teams to finish 10-7, with the win being at Seattle. That would also give the Jets a 6-6 conference record.

That's important because the Bolts and Jets don't play each other this season, so the next tiebreaker is their conference record.

And, for the sake of this exercise, let's say the Chargers get wins over the Raiders, Dolphins, Colts and Broncos to also finish 10-7. In that very, very hypothetical scenario, the Bolts would have an 8-4 conference record.

Take all of this with a few grains of salt. It's simply one way to show how the Bolts could get into over the Jets if both teams finish 10-7.