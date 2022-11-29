Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts Squarely in Race with 6 Games Remaining

Nov 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers kept pace in the AFC playoff race with a thrilling 25-24 road win Sunday.

The Bolts are now 6-5 with six games to go. And while Week 13 features plenty of critical games in terms of the playoff race, none are bigger than the Chargers road tilt in Las Vegas.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 13.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

Next 3 games

12/04 @CIN (7-4)

12/11 @DEN (3-8)

12/18 @ HOU (1-9-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent

Status: The Chiefs have won five straight games ahead of a big road showdown with the Bengals in Week 13.

2. Miami Dolphins (8-3)

Next 3 games

12/04 @SF (7-4)

12/11 @LAC (6-5)

12/18 @BUF (8-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent

Status: The Dolphins rolled to a Week 12 win but now face a tough stretch of three straight games against teams that currently have a winning record

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

Next 3 games

12/04 @PHI (10-1)

12/11 JAX (4-7)

12/18 @LAC (6-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent

Status: Tennessee hung tough in a loss against Cincinnati and now go on the road against the team with the NFL's best record.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

Next 3 games

12/04 DEN (3-8)

12/11 @PIT (4-7)

12/18 @CLE (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent

Status: The Ravens red-zone woes led to Baltimore losing a late lead (and the game) against Jacksonville.

5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Next 3 games

12/01 @NE (6-5)

12/11 NYJ (7-4)

12/18 MIA (8-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 96 percent

Status: The Bills prevailed late on Thanksgiving to remain in the race for the AFC East with the Dolphins.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Next 3 games

12/04 KC (9-2)

12/11 CLE (4-7)

12/18 @TB (5-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 74 percent

Status: Don't look now, but the Bengals are making a move in the AFC North. They will try to beat the Chiefs for the third time in 12 months on Sunday.

7. New York Jets (7-4)

Next 3 games

12/04 @MIN (9-2)

12/11 @BUF (8-3)

12/18 DET (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 53 percent

Status: The Jets switched quarterbacks and rolled past the Bears in Week 12. Now they have back-to-back daunting road games on tap.

8. New England Patriots (6-5)

Next 3 games

12/01 BUF (8-3)

12/12 @AZ (4-8)

12/18 @LV (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 37 percent

Status: The Patriots dropped out of a playoff spot after their close loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

Next 3 games

12/04 @LV (4-7)

12/11 MIA (8-3)

12/18 TEN (7-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 41 percent

Status: The Chargers increased their playoff chances by eight points with Sunday's win. And while they didn't gain ground, they also didn't lose any, either. The playoff push continues Sunday against the Raiders.

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

Next 3 games

12/04 @DAL (8-3)

12/18 @MIN (9-2)

12/26 LAC (6-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 2 percent

Status: The Colts couldn't hold onto a fourth-quarter lead Monday night as their playoff hopes took a hit.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

Next 3 games

12/04 @DET (4-7)

12/11 @TEN (7-4)

12/18 DAL (8-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 5 percent

Status: Jacksonville rallied late to beat Baltimore behind superb play from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Next 3 games

12/04 LAC (6-5)

12/18 @LAR (3-8)

12/24 @PIT (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 6 percent

Status: The Raiders have won back-to-back thrillers in overtime.

13. Cleveland Browns (4-7)

Next 3 games

12/04 @HOU (1-9-1)

12/11 @CIN (7-4)

12/18 BAL (7-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 6 percent

Status: The Browns will start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in Week 13 against his former team.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

Next 3 games

12/04 @ATL (5-7)

12/11 BAL (7-4)

12/18 @CAR (4-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent

Status: Pittsburgh rallied late over the Colts to keep its faint postseason hopes alive.

15. Denver Broncos (3-8)

Next 3 games

12/04 @BAL (7-4)

12/11 KC (9-2)

12/18 AZ (4-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Broncos are averaging a league-worst 14.3 points per game.

16. Houston Texans (1-9-1)

Next 3 games

12/04 CLE (4-7)

12/11 @DAL (8-3)

12/18 KC (9-2)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Texans remain in search of their first home win of the 2022 season.

