AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts Squarely in Race with 6 Games Remaining

The Chargers kept pace in the AFC playoff race with a thrilling 25-24 road win Sunday.

The Bolts are now 6-5 with six games to go. And while Week 13 features plenty of critical games in terms of the playoff race, none are bigger than the Chargers road tilt in Las Vegas.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 13.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

Next 3 games

12/04 @CIN (7-4)

12/11 @DEN (3-8)

12/18 @ HOU (1-9-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent

Status: The Chiefs have won five straight games ahead of a big road showdown with the Bengals in Week 13.

2. Miami Dolphins (8-3)

Next 3 games

12/04 @SF (7-4)

12/11 @LAC (6-5)

12/18 @BUF (8-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent

Status: The Dolphins rolled to a Week 12 win but now face a tough stretch of three straight games against teams that currently have a winning record

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

Next 3 games

12/04 @PHI (10-1)

12/11 JAX (4-7)

12/18 @LAC (6-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent

Status: Tennessee hung tough in a loss against Cincinnati and now go on the road against the team with the NFL's best record.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

Next 3 games

12/04 DEN (3-8)

12/11 @PIT (4-7)

12/18 @CLE (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent