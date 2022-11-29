Chargers, Staley Praise Fan Support in Week 12 Road Win

2. Pass defense shines in desert

Kudos to the Chargers pass defense for stepping up against a talented roster Sunday.

Arizona's offense features plenty of star power, including former first-round picks at quarterback (Kyler Murray) and wide receiver (DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Marquise Brown). Tight end Trey McBride was a second-round pick this past spring.

Yet the Bolts allowed just 185 net passing yards on the day, which was their third-best total given up this season.

"When you take a look at Arizona, they have like five first-round receivers on their team," Staley quipped Monday.

Hopkins had 87 receiving yards and a score, but the rest of Arizona's playmaking cast was held in check.

Staley praised cornerback Michael Davis for his play, especially after he went down awkwardly in practice Thursday. Davis was listed as questionable to play with a knee injury but played all 66 defensive snaps in the win.

Staley detailed what happened in practice with Davis:

"He was just defending a '9' route on the sideline. He went up for it and there was a collision there, kind of," Staley said. "I think it was more like just scary than anything. I think it happened on the way up, but he was OK. It was touch-and-go there for a second, and then he was OK.

"We all knew he was OK on Friday, that he was going to be fine," Staley added. "You're waiting on Saturday to see how he is feeling and stuff like that. He came out of the game OK."

Davis then recorded an overall grade of 72.2 from analytics website Pro Football Focus, which was the second-highest on the team behind Derwin James, Jr. (73.2).

"I just thought he covered well. I thought he tackled well yesterday and just showed a lot of toughness," Staley said of Davis, who received a game ball for his play. "I feel like, I said it in my speech, I really wish he had that interception at the end because it just would have capped a really, I thought, quality performance by him.

"I think as a coach you are always trying to point out the example of your players playing tough and rugged and doing it right and I thought that he played well yesterday," Staley added.

James also got a game ball after he forced a fumble and recorded an interception. Staley praised Bryce Callahan, Asante Samuel, Jr., Alohi Gilman and JT Woods for their contributions Sunday.

"I thought that one of the big reasons why we won the game yesterday is we kept the passing game in check," Staley said. "You guys know, that is a really prolific group over there."

3. Carter's career year continues

The Bolts have rotated through a handful of wide receivers this season due to a myriad of injuries.

The only player at that position to play in every game this season?

DeAndre Carter, who set career highs Sunday with seven catches for 73 yards. Carter also scored his third touchdown of the season (more on that below), which tied his career high in a single season.

Speaking of that, Carter has already set personal bests in the passing game with 38 catches for 452 yards.

Oh yes, his 20-yard punt return in the fourth quarter also sparked the eventual game-winning drive.

"He's been an invaluable player for us. Just a true example of a professional," Staley said. "He's an example of who we want to try to build this football team with because he does so many things for us. He plays a lot of different positions … he is our returner in both phases.

"He has just made a lot of winning plays for us the entire season and he has been there for us in the clutch," Staley continued. "He has earned the trust of Justin [Herbert] and our offensive coaches in every way.

"Then, certainly, in terms of the special teams culture, I think you are seeing he has had an outstanding year on punt returns for us. I think you can see his experience and his play-making ability express itself in that phase for us," Staley added. "As you guys saw yesterday with that 20-yard return, was really big for us. Just a consummate pro and super excited that he plays for us."

Carter found the end zone in the second quarter on a 33-yard score Sunday that gave the Bolts a 14-10 lead.