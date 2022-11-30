Punter JK Scott Thriving in 1st Season with Chargers

Scott wins Player of the Week honors

For the third time this season, the Chargers had a member of their special teams unit get recognized.

Punter JK Scott was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday following a stellar game against the Cardinals.

The Bolts won the game by a point following a two-point conversion, but in a game that close, Scott and the punt unit allowed the team to win the field position battle.

"It was awesome, man," Scott said about winning the weekly award on Wednesday. "Just a great honor."

Scott led all AFC players in Week 12 with four punts inside the 20, but none bigger than his final punt that set the Cardinals up inside their own 10-yard line and eventually gave the Chargers offense great field position to put together the final drive.

Having a punter like Scott goes more than just field position according to Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, as he changes the whole game plan and operation of the unit.

"Definitely a weapon," Staley said. "I think he has just changed the way our special teams has operated just in terms of the confidence that you have in field position. You understand the hidden yardage that is available to you when you can punt the football like we have and how that affects scoring the football.

"When you can change the field like he has, I think he has given our rookie gunners a ton of confidence because he gives them time to do their job well. His operation time gives our protection, it takes stress off of them," Staley added.

As it stands, Scott also leads the AFC in games with at least three punts inside the 20-yard line (four), and averages 41.5-yard net yards a punt, good for third in the AFC among players with at least 45 punts.

After only playing in one game last season as a member of the Jaguars, Scott used the time to train and carried over the mindset he learned into this season.

"Last year, not being on a team until the end was a good chance to really trust the Lord and spend a lot of time with my family," Scott said. "Really continue to train and do all that.

"Just carrying that kind of mindset into this year when I ended up getting picked up, it's just been awesome," Scott added.

In his first year with the Chargers, Scott believes he's played well, but is still looking for ways to improve.