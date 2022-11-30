Punter JK Scott Thriving in 1st Season with Chargers

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, safety Derwin James, Jr., defensive lineman Morgan Fox and punter JK Scott from Wednesday's media sessions:
Scott wins Player of the Week honors
For the third time this season, the Chargers had a member of their special teams unit get recognized.
Punter JK Scott was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday following a stellar game against the Cardinals.
The Bolts won the game by a point following a two-point conversion, but in a game that close, Scott and the punt unit allowed the team to win the field position battle.
"It was awesome, man," Scott said about winning the weekly award on Wednesday. "Just a great honor."
Scott led all AFC players in Week 12 with four punts inside the 20, but none bigger than his final punt that set the Cardinals up inside their own 10-yard line and eventually gave the Chargers offense great field position to put together the final drive.
Having a punter like Scott goes more than just field position according to Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, as he changes the whole game plan and operation of the unit.
"Definitely a weapon," Staley said. "I think he has just changed the way our special teams has operated just in terms of the confidence that you have in field position. You understand the hidden yardage that is available to you when you can punt the football like we have and how that affects scoring the football.
"When you can change the field like he has, I think he has given our rookie gunners a ton of confidence because he gives them time to do their job well. His operation time gives our protection, it takes stress off of them," Staley added.
As it stands, Scott also leads the AFC in games with at least three punts inside the 20-yard line (four), and averages 41.5-yard net yards a punt, good for third in the AFC among players with at least 45 punts.
After only playing in one game last season as a member of the Jaguars, Scott used the time to train and carried over the mindset he learned into this season.
"Last year, not being on a team until the end was a good chance to really trust the Lord and spend a lot of time with my family," Scott said. "Really continue to train and do all that.
"Just carrying that kind of mindset into this year when I ended up getting picked up, it's just been awesome," Scott added.
In his first year with the Chargers, Scott believes he's played well, but is still looking for ways to improve.
"I think that I've done a lot of things really well the way I would like to," Scott said. "Obviously, there's a couple things that you can always improve and be better but overall, I feel like I've done what our goals have been for the most part."
The challenge of Josh Jacobs
While Scott won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the Chargers are preparing for another winner of the weekly award.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took home the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award this following a big game that saw him total 303 yards from scrimmage.
Jacobs currently leads the league in rushing yards and has had an impressive season as the Raiders lead back.
"They know how to run the ball," Staley said about the Raiders. "They have an identity. They have tight ends who can block, which makes the running game go a lot better.
"He's a very dangerous player," Staley later added about Jacobs. "They've really established a consistency in that phase. He's leading the NFL right now. Last week was a good example of why they've been playing well, offensively."
Safety Derwin James, Jr. knows the challenges that comes with Jacobs and the type of runner he is, but he believes if the Chargers do what they need to do on Sunday, they will be able to limit Jacobs.
"A great back, especially after contact and got to be able to get him on the ground," James said.
"Just focusing on us," James later added. "We know what he's capable of doing, but if we're out there doing our job hard enough, that shouldn't happen."
Jacobs is having the best season of his career and coming off of his big Week 12 performance, defensive lineman Morgan Fox and the rest of the defense are aware of the danger he will present on Sunday.
"I think even going into Week 1, we knew he was a weapon," Fox said. "He has the ability to do exactly what he's been doing. Phenomenal running back, he runs hard, knows how to make the plays and he's big.
"He's somebody who can make you pay if you're not in your gap, not tackling well," Fox later added. "Somebody you have to circle on the game plan, and you know you got to stop him if you want to have any kind of success."
Check out the best shots from the Week 12 nail biter in Arizona that saw the Chargers prevail, 25-24, over the Cardinals
Injury updates on Bosa, others
Joey Bosa likely won't return to practice this week, but Staley said Wednesday the outside linebacker is progressing well in his rehab from a groin injury suffered in Week 3.
"No expectation. Keep making progress. When that moment comes, we'll be ready for him," Staley said about Bosa's timeline.
Staley also added: "He's in the building. It's been good to see him. Still going to be some time before he is out there at practice."
Staley also downplayed the notion that Bosa's return will be based on where the Chargers are at in the playoff race in the coming weeks.
"I don't think so. I don't think that is his mindset, or ours," Staley said. "He's making good progress. We'll see when he gets back out there. We're going to make sure that he is ready to go, though, and be the Joey that we know he is."
As for other injury updates, wide receiver Mike Williams did not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury but the hope is that he does later in the week.
"He's still day-to-day," Staley said. "I think that we're trying to get him out there on the practice field at some point this week, but day-to-day right now."
Offensive linemen Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins III did not practice Wednesday.
"Corey is in the concussion protocol," Staley said. "Trey is day-to-day with his MCL injury."
Staley noted Pipkins could be in the mix at some point soon.
"We're shooting for it, but we're going to be careful with it. He's been a pure example of toughness for us," Staley said. "We just want to make sure that we get that thing a lot of rest. It's that point of the year where you're going to try and do that anyway. Have to try and get that thing back."
Finally, safety Nasir Adderley is day-to-day with a thumb injury that forced him to miss Week 12 against the Cardinals. He was at practice with a large club on his right hand Wednesday.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.