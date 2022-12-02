Scouting the Raiders: Week 13

The Chargers and Raiders will renew their divisional rivalry in Week 13.

The teams meet Sunday in Las Vegas, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with Levi Edwards, who covers the Raiders for their team site, to get a preview of the game.

The Raiders have won back-to-back thrillers. Where is the overall confidence of the team heading into Week 13?

LE: The confidence seems to be high, however the mood in the locker room hasn't changed. It's on to the next one. The Raiders know they have a lot more they want to accomplish this season, despite riding the momentum of the two wins. They've dropped a few games this year that they wish they could get back, so their sense of urgency is still high right now.

What's been the key to Josh Jacobs' incredible season thus far?

LE: His toughness and desire to compete are the two things that stand out first and foremost when evaluating Jacobs' success this season. Coming into Training Camp, there was speculation of his workload being lightened with free agent signings and draftees behind him on the depth chart, but that hasn't been the case. Jacobs is on pace not only to have his best season of his career, but potentially the best season of any running back in Raiders history.